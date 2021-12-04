https://ria.ru/20211203/oon-1762111999.html

UN calls on parties to redouble efforts to reactivate the JCPOA

2021-12-03T20: 51

2021-12-03T20: 51

2021-12-03T20: 53

UN, 3 Dec – RIA Novosti. The UN calls on the parties to the negotiations on the JCPOA to redouble their efforts to make the agreement work again, UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephan Dujarrick said at a briefing. Dujarrick said, commenting on talks in Vienna, which kicked off the seventh round of talks in Vienna on Monday to reopen the nuclear deal with Iran. The main topic of the talks was the issue of lifting Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. Earlier, Iranian media reported that the final meeting of the Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) will take place on Friday, and after the discussion, European diplomats intend to return to their countries for further consultations. Negotiations will resume next week. In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed a JCPOA. The deal included the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

2021

