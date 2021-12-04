Unexpected roles of famous actors who abandoned their usual roles

One of the main advantages of actors is the ability to transform, create completely different images. But it happens that after some successful role a certain role “sticks” to the artist. Some actors and directors successfully exploit them from film to film, while others try to try on new images. Read about the cases when the actors managed to surprise the audience with roles that were completely unusual for them, in the material of Rambler.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Still from the film “Love is Evil”

The actress is used to seeing a slender beauty on the screen: the figure and appearance of the star predetermined her role. But Gwyneth is not at all afraid to try on other images. So, for example, in the film “Love of Evil” Paltrow appeared in the role of a very, very well-fed woman, proving that the fear of looking unattractive on the screen is not about her at all. For the role for Gwyneth, they created a costume that multiplies the actress’s shape and creates the illusion that she weighs more than 100 kilograms. In Paltrow’s career, the role in the film “Love of Evil” was the most unexpected.

Tom Hanks

Shot from the series “Bosom Friends”

The actor has long proved that he can play almost any role. The audience especially remembered his characters from the films Forrest Gump, The Green Mile and The Terminal. But in the filmography of Hanks there are many roles that are completely different from each other. The most unexpected on-screen image of the actor is still considered to be the transvestite Buffy Wilson in the TV series Bosom Friends. This role was one of the first in Hanks’ career; for her, the actor had to change into a girl for two years.

Linda Hamilton

Shot from the series “Beauty and the Beast”

Glorified Linda all over the world, of course, the role of Sarah Connor in the famous “Terminator”. After the image of a woman saving her son, and with him the whole world, Hamilton is difficult to perceive in any other role. But in the filmography of Linda there are other roles in which she appears in images that are strikingly different from the famous Sarah. For example, Hamilton very successfully played the main character in the TV series Beauty and the Beast. The actress was nominated for this role for an Emmy and Golden Globe.

Robin Williams

Still from the film “Insomnia”

The audience is accustomed to seeing the actor on the screen in the role of positive, kind and funny characters. The directors exploited the images of just such characters, with which Robin coped flawlessly. Unexpected was the role of Williams in the film “Insomnia”, where he had to play a negative character. Christopher Nolan was not afraid to “break the system” and invited the actor to play the role of a maniac killer, behind whose cute appearance a terrible person was hiding. The actor happily agreed to try on a new image and, it should be noted, Williams’ role change was brilliant.

Bruce willis

Shot from the movie “North”