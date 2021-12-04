United Russia Congress re-elected Medvedev as party chairman

https://ria.ru/20211204/medvedev-1762175270.html

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The congress of United Russia again accepted the candidacy of the deputy chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev for the post of party chairman, RIA Novosti reports. He became the head of the political force on May 26, 2012. The chairman of the Supreme Council of the party, Boris Gryzlov, proposed to re-elect him for a five-year term. The candidate for the post of chairman of the party was proposed during the congress, she was unanimously supported. His term at the head of the party is five years. In addition, the congress approved the candidacy of Boris Gryzlov for the post of head of the party’s supreme council. Medvedev congratulated him on his election.

