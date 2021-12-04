US Ambassador refused to consider the departure of Russian diplomats as “expulsion” – RBK

Washington is bringing the working rules for diplomats in line with the Russian ones, so the Russians will have to leave the United States after three years of work, the US ambassador told RBC. The Russian Foreign Ministry compared this demand with expulsion

The United States follows the logic of Russia, adhering to the principles of reciprocity in diplomatic relations, so there was a requirement for Russian diplomats to leave the territory of the United States after three years of work. This was stated in an interview with RBC by the American Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. He disagreed with his Russian counterpart Anatoly Antonov, who announced the “actual expulsion” from the United States of diplomatic staff who had worked in the country for more than three years. The United States will have to leave 55 Russian diplomats at the end of January and the end of June next year.

“When an American diplomat arrives in Russia, he receives a visa for three years and is allowed to enter the country and stay for three years, he also receives diplomatic accreditation, and with this he receives diplomatic status and immunity. In this sense, he cannot be subject to criminal prosecution and so on. We also issued visas for Russian diplomats for three years, but when the visa expired, the immunity and privileges that the Russian diplomat received did not expire. They could remain with privileges and diplomatic immunity, like diplomats, they did not have to leave. We, our diplomats, were not treated in the same way here, ”Ambassador Sullivan described his earlier practice. When Russian visas for American diplomats expired, they had to leave, he added. A year ago, the ambassador notified the Russian diplomatic department that this order would be changed: “The Russian government has always said that it wants parity and reciprocity in our diplomatic relations, what we answered – diplomats of both countries should be treated equally – a three-year visa and the expiration of privileges and immunities, as soon as the visa expires, this is how they treat us and this is how we will also treat it. “

Russia will send American diplomats if the US does not compromise



Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on the planned departure of Russian diplomatic workers, promised that Moscow would respond in a mirror image: “The corresponding number of American personnel will leave our country. By the same principle: those who “sit out” a three-year term. ” Ryabkov also said that Moscow is offering the United States to drop this requirement.