US announced new sanctions ahead of the Summit for Democracy – RBK

On November 24, the US State Department released a list of 110 countries and territories invited to the United States Summit for Democracy. “The summit will focus on the challenges and opportunities faced by democracies and provide leaders with a platform to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to protect democracy and human rights at home and abroad,” the State Department said in a statement.

So, the list includes most of the EU countries, Ukraine, Armenia, Israel, Iraq, as well as Serbia and Kosovo. At the same time, the United States did not invite Russia, China, Turkey and Hungary to the summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov then said that the summit organized by the United States is aimed at “dividing people, countries into democratic and non-democratic”, as well as collecting “extras” for itself. “This is due to the fact that the Americans want to provide themselves with extras as much as possible, to show the mass character of their movement, which is headed by Washington,” the minister said.

Previously acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US State Department head Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland called for new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation in Ukraine. Lavrov responded by promising that Moscow will respond to possible sanctions. “If new, as they say, hellish sanctions follow, then, of course, we will react. We cannot help but react, ”he said.

Warnings from the United States and its allies about their readiness to impose new sanctions against Russia come amid a new escalation in eastern Ukraine. Thus, the United States and the Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of building up troops near the borders and point to the possibility of an escalation of the conflict. According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, there are 100 thousand Russian troops near the borders.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied preparations for any military action against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the topic of the “invasion” of Russian troops into Ukraine was raised at the beginning of the year, but the invasion itself has not happened yet. The Russian head of state also proposed starting negotiations on guarantees of NATO’s eastward expansion.