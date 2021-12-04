https://ria.ru/20211204/ssha-1762172753.html

US attacks al-Qaeda in Syria *

US launched a strike in Syria aimed against al-Qaeda * – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

US attacks al-Qaeda in Syria *

On December 3, the United States launched a strike in Syria aimed at a high-ranking member of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group *, casualties are not excluded among … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T14: 10

2021-12-04T14: 10

2021-12-04T14: 10

in the world

USA

Syria

al-qaeda

bill urban

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148216/38/1482163880_0:196:4572:2767_1920x0_80_0_0_29b2a185cc763e3c02e110edd877e268.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The United States launched a strike in Syria on December 3 against a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group *, civilian casualties are not excluded, Fox News reported, citing Captain Bill Urban of the US Central Command (CENTCOM). , initial analysis of the strike indicates there may have been civilian casualties, is under investigation. The strike was carried out from an MQ-9 drone. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211122/siriya-1760196206.html

USA

Syria

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148216/38/1482163880_0: 4064:3047_1920x0_80_0_0_94fae8cc20b03ed41111753f9fc82d69.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, syria, al-qaeda, bill urban