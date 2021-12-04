US intelligence expects Russian invasion of Ukraine to begin in early 2022

US intelligence expects Russia to launch an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, involving 175,000 troops. This is reported by the Associated press and The Washington Post, citing sources in the White House.

“Russian plans envisage a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces twice as large as we saw last spring during the instant Russian exercises near the borders of Ukraine,” said the interlocutor of WP. He added that the plans envisage the relocation of 100 battalion tactical groups numbering about 175,000 people, as well as armored and artillery equipment.

According to the newspaper, 50 tactical groups numbering about 70 thousand people are now deployed near the border with Ukraine. At the same time, American intelligence notes the build-up of forces, the newspaper writes.

Since the end of October, Western media have been reporting a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team have released videos and photos confirming the displacement of the military.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia could launch an offensive in January. CBS and The New York Times also wrote about this with reference to American intelligence.

The Kremlin rejected plans to invade Ukraine and argued that reports of this were “artificially whipping up” hysteria.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in mid-November announced the accumulation of about one hundred thousand Russian troops in the border regions. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov said yesterday that the number of Russian troops near the eastern border of Ukraine and in Crimea is estimated at about 94 thousand people.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, reported on the dispatch by Kiev of more than 125 thousand military personnel to the Donbass. Moscow and Washington in early December announced the preparation of talks between Putin and Biden, during which it is planned to discuss the situation on the border with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden announced on the eve of the preparation of “a set of significant measures” that will make it difficult for the Kremlin to implement an aggressive scenario against Kiev. He also noted that he does not recognize anyone’s “red lines” – earlier the Russian authorities called the possible deployment of strike complexes on the territory of Ukraine and the country’s entry into NATO.

