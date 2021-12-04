https://ria.ru/20211204/ssha-1762189379.html

US wants to unite with oil-consuming countries, expert said

The United States wants to unite with the oil-consuming countries, the expert said – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

US wants to unite with oil-consuming countries, expert said

The United States wants to create something like a cartel by teaming up with countries that are large consumers of oil, a researcher told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T17: 15

2021-12-04T17: 15

2021-12-04T17: 15

economy

USA

Japan

China

guardianship

oil prices

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761387088_0:223:3000:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_13da7f9ce12514670fedb91aece4a27f.jpg

TOKYO, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. The United States wants to create something akin to a cartel by teaming up with major oil consuming countries, Toshihiro Sugiura, a researcher at the Economic Research Institute for Northern Asia (ERINA) in Japan, told RIA Novosti. He explained that this explains the request for cooperation in the release of part of the oil reserves not only to the traditional allies – Korea and Japan, but also to China. “Diplomatic relations between the United States and China are going through hard times, but from the point of view of the fact that both countries are oil consumers, they have the same position. their cooperation is rational. The US wants to create something like a cartel of oil-consuming countries, joining with large consumers. But this is problematic from the point of view of American laws, so they themselves cannot lead such a cartel. They want to open their own state-owned oil reserves, ask other oil-consuming countries for cooperation, etc. Thus, without legally creating an alliance, put them in the same boat, “the scientist said. He positively evaluates the OPEC + decision to increase oil production, believing that a different decision would contribute to the inflow of speculative capital to the market.” I believe that OPEC + had to decide to increase production. The United States, however, must increase production of shale oil. Then the oil price will gently drop to $ 60 per barrel and stabilize. In the short term, high oil prices are beneficial to oil producing countries, but in the medium and long term they are stranded oil production. When there are no buyers, the product cannot be sold. Exporting countries exist because there are consumer countries, “Sugiura said. The OPEC + Alliance, however, has decided not to change its strategy yet due to the new strain of COVID. The alliance on Thursday confirmed its intention to continue to increase oil production in January by the planned 400 thousand barrels per day.

https://ria.ru/20211129/neft-1761205819.html

USA

Japan

China

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761387088_0:294:2258:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_23a19fc83edafeb6eb4a079cb378ab52.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, usa, japan, china, opek, oil prices