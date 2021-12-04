US welcomes Taliban decree to empower women

https://ria.ru/20211204/ssha-1762153133.html

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed the Taliban’s decree that a woman cannot be forced into marriage, but noted that more needs to be done to ensure their rights in all spheres of society. to whom a woman is not property in Afghanistan and cannot be forcibly given in marriage. Akhundzada instructed organizations, theologians and elders to “take serious measures” to ensure women’s rights. all spheres of Afghan society, including education, work, politics and the media, require much more, “wrote Thomas West on his Twitter page. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15 the next day they announced that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was in charge of foreign policy during the first rule of the Taliban. * * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

