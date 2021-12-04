Valorant World Championship Participant Lost Winning Due to Bug Use | Valorant

Riot Games has revised the outcome of the match between Keyd stars and Acend in the group stage Valorant Champions 2021… It turned out that the Keyd Stars player during the defense on Breeze used a camera bug to get a view through some textures. The organizers decided that this gave his team too much advantage in the match.

Cypher’s surveillance camera bug



After an investigation was carried out in favor of Acend, all the rounds in which the enemy used the bug were counted. As a result, the team was awarded the victory on the map and victory in the series. In the next round, Acend will play against Team envyand Keyd Stars will meet with X10 CRIT…

It is noteworthy that, apart from recalculating the results of the match, the Keyd Stars players were not punished. Previously, a similar incident occurred in the match Sentinels against FURIA Esports in another group of the championship. FURIA players used the forbidden jump point to Heaven, however, the tournament administrators immediately stopped the match as soon as they saw it. The teams continued the meeting after consulting with the judges. Riot Games’ rules do not list all known bugs, but prohibit in absentia the use of any in-game exploits to gain an unsportsmanlike advantage.

Valorant Champions 2021 takes place from December 1st to December 12th in Berlin. The teams compete for a prize pool of $ 1 million. The schedule and results of the tournament can be tracked in the material.