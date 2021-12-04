Violation of the border of Belarus by Ukrainian helicopter caught on video

https://ria.ru/20211204/vertolet-1762198654.html
The Ukrainian military entered the territory of Belarus. Video
Violation of the border of Belarus by a Ukrainian helicopter caught on video – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
The Ukrainian military entered the territory of Belarus. Video
The State Border Committee of Belarus has published footage showing how the Ukrainian Mi-8 violates the state border of the republic. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T19: 05
2021-12-04T19: 05
2021-12-04T20: 56
in the world
Ukraine
Belarus
mi-8
state border committee of Belarus
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762199720_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_37d69c76c7f75dbc90fdb14f0e2ba054.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus published footage showing how the Ukrainian Mi-8 violates the state border of the republic. The video recorded a military helicopter flying over the checkpoint. The incident took place today at about noon. Violation of the airspace was recorded in the area of the Novaya Rudnya checkpoint of the Mozyr border detachment. According to the State Border Committee, the Ukrainian Mi-8 flew at an altitude of about one hundred meters and went deep into the territory of Belarus up to a kilometer. As noted in Minsk, Ukraine is now conducting exercises in the border area. They emphasized that they had already informed the neighboring republic about the incident. In turn, the press secretary of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied these statements. “Information regarding the illegal crossing of the airspace of the Republic of Belarus by Ukrainian pilots is untrue. This situation was not recorded,” Demchenko quotes agency UNN. He also added that Kiev did not receive any official letters about this violation. Later, a statement appeared on the website of the State Border Service of the country. both aviation and unmanned aerial systems are actively used. Aviation was used today. There were no violations during flights and missions by aircraft crews, including violations of the airspace of a neighboring country, “the text says.
https://ria.ru/20211204/migranty-1762188211.html
https://ria.ru/20211202/vtorzhenie-1761899667.html
Ukraine
Belarus
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Helicopter Mi-8 flew over the border of Belarus
Belarusian border guards have published a video of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter flying into Belarus.
2021-12-04T19: 05
true
PT0M48S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762199720_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_da1c8f92b23f17f33e05dceb681169ef.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, belarus, mi-8, state border committee of belarus
Violation of the border of Belarus by Ukrainian helicopter caught on video
The video shows a military helicopter flying over the checkpoint.
17:04
SBU drills on combating migrants at Belarusian border shown on video
According to the State Border Committee, the Ukrainian Mi-8 flew at an altitude of about one hundred meters and went deep into the territory of Belarus up to a kilometer.
As noted in Minsk, Ukraine is now conducting exercises in the border area. They stressed that they had already informed the neighboring republic about the incident.
In turn, the press secretary of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied these statements.
He also added that Kiev has not received any official letters about this violation.
“The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has repeatedly noted that within the framework of strengthening the border and carrying out the border operation Polesie, both aviation and unmanned aerial systems will be actively used to monitor the border. Aviation has been used today. Violations by aircraft crews have been carried out during flights and missions. there was no violation of the airspace of the neighboring country, including the violation of the airspace of the neighboring country, “the text says.
December 2, 18:28
Kuleba did not rule out the invasion of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus