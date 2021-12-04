Violation of the border of Belarus by Ukrainian helicopter caught on video

https://ria.ru/20211204/vertolet-1762198654.html

The Ukrainian military entered the territory of Belarus. Video

The State Border Committee of Belarus has published footage showing how the Ukrainian Mi-8 violates the state border of the republic.

2021-12-04T19: 05

2021-12-04T19: 05

2021-12-04T20: 56

in the world

Ukraine

Belarus

mi-8

state border committee of Belarus

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762199720_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_37d69c76c7f75dbc90fdb14f0e2ba054.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus published footage showing how the Ukrainian Mi-8 violates the state border of the republic. The video recorded a military helicopter flying over the checkpoint. The incident took place today at about noon. Violation of the airspace was recorded in the area of ​​the Novaya Rudnya checkpoint of the Mozyr border detachment. According to the State Border Committee, the Ukrainian Mi-8 flew at an altitude of about one hundred meters and went deep into the territory of Belarus up to a kilometer. As noted in Minsk, Ukraine is now conducting exercises in the border area. They emphasized that they had already informed the neighboring republic about the incident. In turn, the press secretary of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied these statements. “Information regarding the illegal crossing of the airspace of the Republic of Belarus by Ukrainian pilots is untrue. This situation was not recorded,” Demchenko quotes agency UNN. He also added that Kiev did not receive any official letters about this violation. Later, a statement appeared on the website of the State Border Service of the country. both aviation and unmanned aerial systems are actively used. Aviation was used today. There were no violations during flights and missions by aircraft crews, including violations of the airspace of a neighboring country, “the text says.

Ukraine

Belarus

2021

news

ru-RU

Helicopter Mi-8 flew over the border of Belarus Belarusian border guards have published a video of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter flying into Belarus.

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762199720_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_da1c8f92b23f17f33e05dceb681169ef.jpg

in the world, ukraine, belarus, mi-8, state border committee of belarus