Virologist assesses the future of the omicron strain of coronavirus

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. After the emergence of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, the course of COVID-19 may become easier, and the consequences of the disease – not so serious, said virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein in an interview with Sputnik radio. As stated in WHO, the new variant is capable of rapid spread in globally, however, according to Altshein, it is too early to predict that the omicron will lead to a new surge in infections even before the New Year. caused by this variant of the virus will be lighter than from other strains. “This variant of the virus has such an interesting feature: it has 32 mutations in the main protein (S-protein. – Ed.), it most likely has an unstable genome, it mutates easily. If it has an unstable genome, then in the first place everything that leads to a serious This is a mild illness, no one has died, “Altstein stressed. In addition, he suggested that the appearance of the” omega “could mean the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The pandemic has a chance to end with an omicron, “the virologist continued. However, much depends on how events develop in the future, Altstein warned.” Now the virus may not have reached the elderly. If it comes, it will be seen. But so far “omicron” does not give the impression of a virus that is terrible in its consequences, “the doctor explained. He also recalled that vaccination will help prevent a severe course of the disease and reduce the risk of infection.

