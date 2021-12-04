https://ria.ru/20211204/omikron-1762133997.html
Virologist assesses the future of the omicron strain of coronavirus
Virologist assessed the future of the omicron strain of coronavirus – Russia news today
Virologist assesses the future of the omicron strain of coronavirus
After the emergence of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, the course of COVID-19 may become easier, and the consequences of the disease may not be so serious, said virologist, professor at RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
2021-12-04T02: 15
2021-12-04T02: 15
2021-12-04T03: 12
spread of coronavirus
society
health
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
Anatoly Altshtein
omicron coronavirus strain
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761034143_0-0:2794:1572_1920x0_80_0_0_b41b1fc6964dc6669dfe8a3642fd39ff.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. After the emergence of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, the course of COVID-19 may become easier, and the consequences of the disease – not so serious, said virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein in an interview with Sputnik radio. As stated in WHO, the new variant is capable of rapid spread in globally, however, according to Altshein, it is too early to predict that the omicron will lead to a new surge in infections even before the New Year. caused by this variant of the virus will be lighter than from other strains. “This variant of the virus has such an interesting feature: it has 32 mutations in the main protein (S-protein. – Ed.), it most likely has an unstable genome, it mutates easily. If it has an unstable genome, then in the first place everything that leads to a serious This is a mild illness, no one has died, “Altstein stressed. In addition, he suggested that the appearance of the” omega “could mean the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The pandemic has a chance to end with an omicron, “the virologist continued. However, much depends on how events develop in the future, Altstein warned.” Now the virus may not have reached the elderly. If it comes, it will be seen. But so far “omicron” does not give the impression of a virus that is terrible in its consequences, “the doctor explained. He also recalled that vaccination will help prevent a severe course of the disease and reduce the risk of infection.
https://ria.ru/20211203/omikron-1762074169.html
https://ria.ru/20211201/omikron-1761571855.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761034143_131-0:2639:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e3b9fb4d3ebb1cad0f89680dd56b289e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, health, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, anatoly altshtein, omicron-strain of coronavirus
Virologist assesses the future of the omicron strain of coronavirus
“It will not have time to spread before the New Year. Delta, for example, appeared in the fall of 2020, and spread around May-July 2021, that is, the virus needed six months to spread,” the source said.
According to him, the infectiousness of “omicron” will be assessed only after a while, but information about its genome makes it possible to predict that the disease caused by this variant of the virus will be easier than from other strains.
“This variant of the virus has such an interesting feature: it has 32 mutations in the main protein (S-protein. – Ed.), It most likely has an unstable genome, it mutates easily. If it has an unstable genome, then it has First of all, he will be suppressed what leads to a serious illness. We already see: one hundred people were found, all have a mild illness, no one died, “Altstein emphasized.
The doctor admitted that the appearance of the omicron strain means the beginning of the end of the pandemic
In addition, he suggested that the emergence of “omega” could mean the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
“If the lethality of the coronavirus is comparable to the flu, then we will already assume that the pandemic is over. The pandemic has a chance to end with the omicron,” the virologist continued.
However, much depends on how events develop in the future, Altstein warned.
“Now the virus, perhaps, has not yet reached the elderly.
He also recalled that vaccination will help prevent a severe course of the disease and reduce the risk of infection.
New symptoms of omicron strain named