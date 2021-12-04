Virologist spoke about the benefits of the omicron strain of coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211204/omikron-1762172890.html

The new omicron coronavirus strain may be “useful” due to its low lethality rates. A virologist, professor told about this in an interview with “URA.RU” … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The new omicron coronavirus strain may be “useful” due to its low lethality rates. Virologist, professor of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein spoke about this in an interview with URA.RU. According to him, there is no information about the severe course of the disease of omicron strains, while data on its high infectivity are not in doubt. Altstein also did not rule out that the new variant of the virus may be easier to carry than the “delta”, but it is not known whether it will immunize against other strains. The new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was discovered in Botswana and South Africa in mid-November. According to scientists, it differs in three dozen mutations in the S-protein and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. The WHO recognized this option as “of concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The vaccine remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the number of cases among those who received an injection does not exceed three to four percent, and the number of severe cases is 0.03 percent.

