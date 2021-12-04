Virologists have found genetic fragments of another virus in the Omicron strain

American virologists from Cambridge, Massachusetts, said the Omicron coronavirus strain may have acquired genetic material from another virus that causes the common cold, Reuters reported. They believe that because of this, the coronavirus will become more “human” and will not cause a severe course of the disease.

“The researchers said that this genetic sequence does not occur in any of the earlier versions of the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses, including those that cause the common cold, as well as in the human genome,” says in the article.

It is emphasized that this change allows the virus to survive in the human body without encountering an immune response. This means that the virus will cause mild and asymptomatic infections. At the same time, it is impossible to make unambiguous conclusions about whether this strain will spread more quickly than others.

Earlier research has revealed the curious ability of viruses to interact in the host cell, creating copies of themselves, as well as new genetic material that would be different from the material of the “parents.” Presumably, this mutation could appear in a human body infected with two pathogens.

Meanwhile, the author of the study, Dr. Soundararajan, advised citizens to get vaccinated in order to better not face the coronavirus.