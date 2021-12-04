Visa regime changed in Japan – Gazeta.Ru

The Japanese authorities have decided to revoke the previously issued visas in connection with the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”, the agency reports. Kyodo…

Now only Japanese nationals will be able to enter Japan directly, and foreigners, even those with a residence permit in Japan, will be able to enter the country only in case of special circumstances.

Prior to that, Japan canceled the previously introduced relaxation of the visa regime for students and business, and introduced a ban on the issuance of new visas.

Previously became knownthat Japan is planning to develop a vaccine against the omicron strain.

It is reported that specialists have begun preparations for the production of some viral proteins, which are the basis for the future drug. Probably, we are talking about the creation of a vaccine that induces immunity by introducing a part of an artificially created coronavirus protein into the body.

Shionogi plans to begin shipping the coronavirus vaccine under development by the end of fiscal 2021.