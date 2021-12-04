Warren Buffett’s Companion Approves Pressure on Crypto Industry in China

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway Charles Munger said that the Chinese authorities made the right decision by banning cryptocurrencies and related activities. At a conference in Sydney, he called the move “mature,” according to the Australian Financial Review.

“The current era is crazier than the dot-com era, although that boom was more insane in terms of value. […] They [власти КНР] right to dare and harshly stopped the boom, not allowing it to go too far. In this aspect, my country is inferior to China. They act more maturely, ”he said.

On September 24, it became known about the next repressions of China against the cryptocurrency industry. The State Committee for Development and Reforms of the PRC pointed to the negative impact of mining on the environment and its “insignificant” contribution to the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) described the illegal activities of platforms that exchange digital assets between themselves or for fiat. Prior to that, Wen Xinxiang, director of the NBK’s payments and settlements department, called cryptocurrencies and stablecoins a threat to the traditional financial system.

In November, due to the actions of the authorities, more than two dozen cryptocurrency companies announced their withdrawal from the Chinese market.

Munger noted that he wants to “make money by selling people really useful, not harmful” products. According to the 97-year-old billionaire, representatives of the cryptocurrency industry “do not think about the consumer, but about themselves.”

“I will never buy cryptocurrency. I wish they hadn’t been invented at all, ”he added.

Synthetix founder Kane Warwick considered Munger’s position disingenuous. He noted that the desire to make money by selling useful products does not prevent Berkshire Hathaway from being the largest shareholder in Coca-Cola.

Charlie munger: I want to make my money by selling people things that are good for them, not things that are bad for them.

Also Charlie Munger: load up on some more of that high fructose corn syrup kiddies! Isn’t it just dandy! https://t.co/xnefgTmLho – kain.eth ⚔️👾 (@kaiynne) December 3, 2021

“Charlie Munger:” I want to make money selling people who are really useful, not harmful products. ” Also Charlie Munger: “Go on high fructose corn syrup, kids! Isn’t he great? ”Wrote Warwick.

Analyst Josh Rager named Munger “the creator of the horse and carriage who wants cars never to appear.” American hedge fund manager and co-founder of AQR Capital Management Cliff Asness, in turn, noted the billionaire’s lack of experience to make such conclusions.

Oh what does he know? When I hear from someone smarter and with more experience and success than Charlie Munger I’ll start to believe this “things are crazy talk.” https://t.co/yj5rlwe0gA – Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) December 3, 2021

Many in the community also drew attention to the age of the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, due to which he allegedly cannot understand all the benefits of cryptocurrencies.

when charlie munger was born, yap stones were the global reserve currency – Mike DAOdaverse (@mdudas) December 3, 2021

“When Charlie Munger was born, the Paradise Stones were the world’s reserve currency,” wrote The Block founder Mike Dudas.

At the same time, Munger said that he did not trust fiat currencies, since almost all of them have depreciated significantly over the past 100 years. The decline in the purchasing power of the currency is a natural process, he said, and all the government can hope for is slow inflation.

This isn’t the first time Munger has criticized the industry. In May, he said he hated Bitcoin and considered digital gold “a financial asset made out of thin air.” Earlier, he called the first cryptocurrency “poisonous”.

Recall that in February, Munger announced that Berkshire Hathaway had no plans to buy bitcoin due to its high volatility.

