Warren Buffett’s partner called the ban of cryptocurrencies in China correct

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway Charles Munger said he was not going to take part in the “insane cryptocurrency boom”

The vice chairman of the board of directors of Berkshire Hathaway and long-term partner of Warren Buffett Charles Munger at the Sohn conference called a complete ban on digital assets in China the right decision, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Munger said he was not going to participate in the “insane cryptocurrency boom.”

“I’m never going to buy cryptocurrency. I wish they had never been invented. The Chinese made the right decision, they simply banned them. My country made the wrong decision, ”said Buffett’s ally.

In May, Munger called Bitcoin disgusting and also stated that he hated the success of the first cryptocurrency. In February last year, an investor emphasized that digital money has no value and is also used in most cases for the illegal movement of capital.

