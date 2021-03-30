we choose according to the example of Kylie Jenner and models from Fashion Weeks

March 30 |
Yana Polyaninova
Ideal outerwear for early spring
It’s time to get rid of down jackets, sheepskin coats and fur coats and put on something more stylish and light. If you are not yet ready for trench coats and jackets, then there is a great alternative – a leather coat or raincoat. This wardrobe item is adored by all the main fashionistas, from the Jenner sisters to fashion influencers around the world.
Star trendsetters wear leather coats almost every day. Hayley and Kendall choose elongated models in black or khaki, while Kylie dresses in bright and pastel colors.
In this spring-summer season, both models made of genuine leather and artificial or vegan are relevant. Choose a loose-fitting coat for every day to wear over oversized sweatshirts and cardigans. Although Kylie and Kendall wear fitted models with a belt that emphasize the figure.
Bloggers are also fond of leather trench coats and coats – they are already demonstrating stylish looks with the most fashionable outerwear of the season. Here’s where top fashion influencers find the coolest models.
Trinity style
The image of one of the main characters in “The Matrix” still haunts designers and street style heroes. Fashionistas opt for 90s-style black long leather coats paired with light blue jeans and plain white tees, and trench coats with rubber boots and rough-soled chelsea boots. The outfit of a strong and independent woman is more relevant than ever.
Vintage style
Outerwear in shades of red and brown always looks spectacular and expensive. Influencers prefer vintage-inspired raincoats with contrasting buttons, lining and belt. You can wear these with minimalist knit dresses in warm colors, knit and cotton suits, or pair them with cardigans and blouses with an accent collar and flared trousers.
Alternative palette
In spring, you want light and light looks, so a leather coat in shades of gray, milky, sand and khaki will be the right choice. Moreover, they also look very interesting. Try to put together a stylish monochrome outfit with this coat.
And for the most daring, designers have prepared bright variations of this wardrobe item. Leather coats in rich colors or with an animal print, like Of-White and Stand Studio, will help to make any outfit relevant and catchy.
Photo source: ImaxTree // Legion-Media.ru, Instagram
Share with your friends and get a bonus
Subscribe to the InStyle.ru newsletter
Instyle
Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147