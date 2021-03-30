we choose according to the example of Kylie Jenner and models from Fashion Weeks

Ideal outerwear for early spring

It’s time to get rid of down jackets, sheepskin coats and fur coats and put on something more stylish and light. If you are not yet ready for trench coats and jackets, then there is a great alternative – a leather coat or raincoat. This wardrobe item is adored by all the main fashionistas, from the Jenner sisters to fashion influencers around the world.













Star trendsetters wear leather coats almost every day. Hayley and Kendall choose elongated models in black or khaki, while Kylie dresses in bright and pastel colors.

In this spring-summer season, both models made of genuine leather and artificial or vegan are relevant. Choose a loose-fitting coat for every day to wear over oversized sweatshirts and cardigans. Although Kylie and Kendall wear fitted models with a belt that emphasize the figure.

Bloggers are also fond of leather trench coats and coats – they are already demonstrating stylish looks with the most fashionable outerwear of the season. Here’s where top fashion influencers find the coolest models.

Trinity style

The image of one of the main characters in “The Matrix” still haunts designers and street style heroes. Fashionistas opt for 90s-style black long leather coats paired with light blue jeans and plain white tees, and trench coats with rubber boots and rough-soled chelsea boots. The outfit of a strong and independent woman is more relevant than ever.

Double-breasted black leather coat MSGM, 73 650 rubles. Black Nanushka faux leather trench coat, 80,196 rubles.

Fendi single-breasted leather coat, RUB 443,041 Double-breasted leather coat Gabriela Hearst, 84 700 rubles.

Vintage style

Outerwear in shades of red and brown always looks spectacular and expensive. Influencers prefer vintage-inspired raincoats with contrasting buttons, lining and belt. You can wear these with minimalist knit dresses in warm colors, knit and cotton suits, or pair them with cardigans and blouses with an accent collar and flared trousers.

Double-breasted leather coat Yves Salomon, 174,000 rubles. Drome leather coat, 172,000 rubles.

Remain leather trench coat, RUB 50,325 Loewe leather single-breasted brown coat, RUB 335,000

Alternative palette

In spring, you want light and light looks, so a leather coat in shades of gray, milky, sand and khaki will be the right choice. Moreover, they also look very interesting. Try to put together a stylish monochrome outfit with this coat.

Trench coat with a belt Saks Potts, 38 848 rubles. Single-breasted coat made of faux leather Stand Studio, 28 200 rubles.

Leather double-breasted coat Brunello Cucinelli, 754,000 rubles. Leather coat-wrap Proenza Schouler 206 248 rubles.

And for the most daring, designers have prepared bright variations of this wardrobe item. Leather coats in rich colors or with an animal print, like Of-White and Stand Studio, will help to make any outfit relevant and catchy.

Orange leather coat Bottega Veneta, 730 500 rubles. Single-breasted leather coat Wildwood, RUB 97 850