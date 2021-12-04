“We did as the president said” – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Saturday congress of “United Russia”, at which the delegates renewed the composition of the governing bodies, went without sensations. Dmitry Medvedev retained the post of party chairman, and Andrei Turchak and Boris Gryzlov retained the positions of secretary of the General Council and Chairman of the Supreme Council. The most notable changes have taken place among the deputies of Mr. Turchak, of whom there will now be six instead of the previous eight. This time Russian President Vladimir Putin was not personally present at the congress, but sent a video message to United Russia, in which he once again noted the role of United Russia as a party leader.

On December 4, the United Russia party gathered for the congress for the third time this year. This format was chosen because of the September elections to the State Duma: at the first part of the congress in June, pre-election lists were formed, at the second, the election program was approved, and the third part of the delegates was devoted to summing up the election results and the rotation of the governing bodies provided for by the party charter. United Russia should re-elect the chairman of the party and renew the composition of the supreme and general councils every five years.

One got the impression that the United Russia members themselves were already a little tired of large-scale events: a video camera here and there snatched out the tired faces of the party members.

The Forum was held in conditions of strict antiquated restrictions – even more stringent than those that can be introduced after the adoption of government bills on QR codes that are now being prepared for the first reading in the Duma.

To participate in the congress, you had to have two codes at once: one – confirming the transferred illness or vaccination, the other – with a negative result of the current PCR test.

President Vladimir Putin attended both previous parts of the congress. In June, he proposed candidates for the top five of the federal electoral list of United Russia, and in August – a number of new social initiatives aimed at the party electorate. Many were waiting for the president’s visit this time too, but he limited himself to a recorded video message.

However, this did not affect the number and quality of compliments to the ruling party: Vladimir Putin called United Russia both the party-leader, and the party of popular representation, and the party of the parliamentary majority. All these titles were confirmed by the United Russia in the September elections in a tough, open and competitive struggle.

The President appreciated the consolidating role of the party and praised it for the fact that throughout the 20 years of its existence, it has firmly and consistently held a patriotic position.

“As for the organization of work as a whole, I propose to follow this principle: if you have completed one task, you immediately need to set a new, next, higher order,” Vladimir Putin admonished the party members, wishing them “to go only forward”.

The format of the video message caused some confusion among the party members: each live speech of the president to United Russia is accompanied by a stormy approving reaction from the audience, and this time they only modestly applauded the words of their informal leader at first. Having withstood some pause at the end of the speech, the delegates and guests of the congress got up and finally gave the traditional “applause turning into a standing ovation” – but it so happened that their delight was addressed to the already empty screens.

In the absence of the current president, the main speaker at the forum was the previous one, Dmitry Medvedev. Unlike the first part of the congress, when it became clear that the party’s electoral list does not require a chairman, this time Mr. Medvedev literally exuded confidence and a fighting spirit. Mr. Medvedev began his speech with the fact that the world has entered the “era of turbulence”, and humanity is threatened not only by the coronavirus, but also by other global crises – transport, logistics, fuel and energy, food and even migration.

He gave a rather cautious assessment of Russia’s efforts to combat the pandemic: “Super-grave consequences were avoided.”

As for United Russia, she did not declare a “lockdown” in her work and not only helped the country cope with the pandemic, but also carried out her previous election program. “We did as the president of the country just said, finished something and started new issues … this is to a large extent connected with the support of the party in the elections,” concluded Dmitry Medvedev.

After such a confident speech, there were no doubts about the re-election of Mr. Medvedev to the post of chairman. But before the vote, other speakers also had time to speak. For example, Denis Protsenko, the head of the party health commission, chief physician of the kovidny hospital in Kommunarka, told how the “sanitary shield” of Russia would be created, and urged to persuade Russians to vaccinate not through intimidation, but through explanation. Anna Kuznetsova, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma and Deputy Secretary of the General Council, spoke about family problems and showed an unapproved version of the party’s emblem, where instead of a lone bear there is a whole bear family of five individuals.

The voting itself was fast enough. For Dmitry Medvedev as the chairman of the party and Boris Gryzlov as the head of the Supreme Council, the party members voted openly, the candidates had no opponents.

After that, the delegates of the congress, already in a secret format, voted for the lists of the general and supreme councils. Later, at a meeting of the General Council closed to the press, its new composition confirmed the powers of the Secretary of the General Council Andrei Turchak. But in the list of his deputies there have been changes: as Kommersant suggested, this status was lost by the deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma Yevgeny Revenko, the head of the Duma Committee on Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin and Senator Andrey Klimov.

Also, the chairman of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, lost this position. At the same time, Mr. Turchak got two new deputies: the head of the central executive committee of the party, Alexander Sidyakin (he will combine both posts) and an employee of the presidential department for public relations and communications, Daria Lantratova. The posts of Deputy Secretary were retained by Deputy Head of the Government Staff Alexander Gribov, Senator Sergei Perminov; the head of the Duma faction, Vladimir Vasiliev, and the vice-speaker of the State Duma, Anna Kuznetsova, who worked as deputies as interim members and were approved in positions.

Andrey Vinokurov