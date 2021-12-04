https://ria.ru/20211204/vulkan-1762186430.html

“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia

“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia caused a violent reaction among Twitter users. The posted post shows how a giant column of smoke and ash rose into the air, and the locals flee. Despite the frightening footage, many commentators began to joke about the consequences of a natural phenomenon. ” the volcano has a certificate that allows it to emit so much CO2? “The comments under the video rob me of my faith in humanity,” wasmeinstdudamit noted. “I can’t understand why some people joke about the disaster.” – said Aquila S Riyadi. According to the Indonesian news portal Tempo Indonesia, there are no data on casualties or destruction yet. In the area of ​​the eruption, staff members of the National Agency for Disaster Management and Mitigation in Lumajang County are working.

