https://ria.ru/20211204/vulkan-1762186430.html
“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia
“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia – Russia news today
“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia
The eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia has sparked a violent reaction among Twitter users. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T16: 46
2021-12-04T16: 46
2021-12-04T17: 40
incidents
Indonesia
Pompeii
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/03/1599740593_0:126:3078:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_9d71fab87048002bc0d288e7df4a7984.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia caused a violent reaction among Twitter users. The posted post shows how a giant column of smoke and ash rose into the air, and the locals flee. Despite the frightening footage, many commentators began to joke about the consequences of a natural phenomenon. ” the volcano has a certificate that allows it to emit so much CO2? “The comments under the video rob me of my faith in humanity,” wasmeinstdudamit noted. “I can’t understand why some people joke about the disaster.” – said Aquila S Riyadi. According to the Indonesian news portal Tempo Indonesia, there are no data on casualties or destruction yet. In the area of the eruption, staff members of the National Agency for Disaster Management and Mitigation in Lumajang County are working.
Indonesia
Pompeii
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/03/1599740593_317 0:3048:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6f90eafea0f753237df1a558a456aa.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, twitter, indonesia, pompeii
“What is this, Pompeii?” The web was horrified by the volcanic eruption in Indonesia
The published footage shows how a giant column of smoke and ash rose into the air, and the locals flee.
Despite the frightening footage, many commentators began to joke about the consequences of a natural phenomenon.
“Too much carbon footprint – please make this volcano electric,” wrote Robbert B.
“This volcano is certified to emit so much CO2? I propose to pass a law prohibiting illegal volcanic eruptions “, – says Navier Reynolds ironically.
“He contracted the omicron strain, put on a mask,” suggested Hamza Mo.
However, not all users found it appropriate to joke.
“The comments under the video rob me of my faith in humanity,” wasmeinstdudamit noted.
“It’s like Pompeii, <...> I hope everyone will stay alive,” concluded greg.
“I cannot understand why some people joke about the catastrophe. <...> There people run, save their lives, but here they laugh,” said Aquila S Riyadi.
According to the Indonesian news portal Tempo Indonesia, there are no data on casualties or destruction yet. In the area of the eruption, staff members of the National Agency for Disaster Management and Mitigation in Lumajang County are working.