What made the Austrian “prodigy” Sebastian Kurz leave politics

Sebastian Kurtz © AP Photo / Ronald Zak

Prodigy, superstar, fantastic Basti – such loud epithets have accompanied the career of perhaps the main “political project” of modern Austria for ten years. Sebastian Kurz, who had risen to the top of the political Olympus, was now forced to leave not only the Chancellor’s chair, but completely resigned from the post of chairman of the ruling Austrian People’s Party and from politics in general. Both decisions of the 35-year-old Austrian have already led to resonant reshuffles in the government, and it is possible that they are capable of provoking early parliamentary elections next spring. Kurz officially explained the resignation by the fading of his passion for politics due to constant false accusations and a desire to devote time to the family with a newborn son. But this difficult step is dictated, as I see it, by more compelling motives. For the first time in Austrian history, the ex-chancellor is involved in two high-profile anti-corruption investigations. Moreover, his problems began because of the Ibiza Gate scandal, as a result of which the former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was already burned in 2019.

On this topic

The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office in the Ibiza Gate case confiscated the smartphone of ex-Finance Ministry official Thomas Schmid. Having restored the deleted data on it, the investigators stumbled upon an interesting correspondence between Schmid and Kurz in the messenger about the alleged frauds of 2016-2017. Some of the scandalous messages have become public knowledge, the other part is waiting in the wings and can still make noise. As a result, the ex-chancellor was first accused of perjury in the case of appointing confidants to key positions in state institutions, and then he became suspected of complicity in bribery due to the alleged spending of budget money on biased opinion polls. And although Kurz himself is confident that he will be able to refute the charges brought forward, the investigation continues in full swing, because for this the parliament has deprived Kurz even of his parliamentary immunity. Deja vu “Ibiza Gate” Kurz’s resignation from all posts reminded of the 2019 internal political crisis in Austria. The video, published in the media, of a conversation between ex-Vice-Chancellor Strache and the fake niece of the Russian oligarch about financial fraud cost him not only a political career, but also trust in Austrian society. The investigation into the Ibiza Gate case went to trial – Strache was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 15 months in August 2021 after receiving bribes in the form of donations from the director of a private clinic in 2016 and 2017. Strache himself intends to appeal, disagreeing with the verdict. To do this, just a few days ago, he was forced to contact his Facebook subscribers with a request to raise money to pay for the services of lawyers.

On this topic

The story of Strache’s departure seems to be repeating itself in the case of Kurz. The first, after the resignation of the second from the post of chancellor, even expressed sympathy for the situation and wished to hold on with courage. What’s next, Mr. Kurtz? The ex-chancellor has not yet disclosed what he will be doing. He announced a new chapter in life and anticipation of Christmas time with his son and family, “before devoting himself to new professional tasks in the new year.” On this score, Austrian observers note that Kurz could have received a decent job offer from a private company from abroad. For example, information appeared that he flew to Dublin and Zurich not on state issues. True, the details of these trips were not disclosed, which gave rise to various speculations. For example, some remind that the former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern became a member of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways, Wolfgang Schussel – the Board of Directors of Lukoil. The youngest At this stage, Kurz has made an exceptional political career and will undoubtedly be remembered by everyone in Austria and beyond. In the country’s history, he became the youngest secretary of state at 25, the youngest foreign minister at 27, and the youngest chancellor and head of government in Europe at 31. By the age of 35, he is twice the youngest ex-chancellor of Austria, while he still does not have a completed higher education.

On this topic