What secrets keeps the personal life of Olaf Scholz, who replaced Merkel

Secrets of “Scholzomat”

In the English-language Wikipedia, the personal life of 63-year-old Olaf Scholz contains only a couple of lines: “Olaf Scholz is married to Britta Ernst, a supporter of the SPD policy. The couple lived in the Altona district of Hamburg before moving to Potsdam in 2018. Scholz belonged to the mainstream Protestant Evangelical Church in Germany, but later left, and his current religious beliefs are unknown. “

In principle, this is not surprising. At one time, Olaf Scholz was awarded the nickname “Scholzomat”, which is intended to reflect his boring robotic image of a technocrat. And, interestingly, this was long before he took the positions of Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Germany. This is one side of the coin, and the other is that the German politician has a reputation for being meticulous, confident and extremely ambitious.

Be that as it may, secrecy and non-publicity did not prevent Scholz from quietly building his political career in the Social Democratic Party and at the state level, rising from step to step – and finally getting the “main prize”, the post of Federal Chancellor. Olaf Scholz himself admitted that he was “not one of those who show special emotions in politics.” And this calmness helped him to resist when it was storming around.

And of course, pragmatism is also part of the Scholze style. Occupying high posts in the government of Merkel, Social Democrat Scholz maintained close relations with the Chancellor and even sought to position himself as her true successor, despite the fact that they are from different parties. It is no coincidence that he even used the “trademark” Merkelian gesture, folding his fingers in the form of a diamond.

The image is an image, but nothing human is still not alien to politics. However, he observes the privacy of his and his family members very strictly.

The German press sparingly reports that Olaf Scholz’s parents are divorced and live in Hamburg. He has two brothers: Jens, 62, (an anesthesiologist) and Ingo, 60 (an information technology entrepreneur). The three brothers agreed not to talk about each other publicly and to keep family life a secret, Scholz himself said in September in one of his election speeches.

But Olaf Scholz did not keep his income secret. In an interview with Bild in June 2021, he told how much he earns: “A good 200,000 euros gross per year.” As Abendzeitung Munchen writes, this means that he is considered rich in Germany, so he wants to change the tax system as chancellor. “I think it’s right when someone with a high income like me pays more taxes,” Scholz said.

Socialist family

For more than twenty years, the politician has been a family man who has tied the knot with a party comrade: in 1998, Olaf Scholz married SPD activist Britta Ernst, who is three years younger than him. In addition, they are also fellow countrymen – although the new German Chancellor was born (unlike his wife, who was born in Hamburg) in Osnabrück, both of them spent their childhood in Hamburg and began their political careers there. According to the German press, Scholz and Ernst have known each other since their student days, having met in the Union of Young Socialists and Socialists in the Yuzos SPD.

After graduating from high school, Britta Ernst completed a vocational education in real estate and housing, and then received a degree in social economics.

Britta Ernst has been an active member of the Social Democratic Party since the late seventies. As she said in an interview, she “socialized in a typical social democratic way” through her parents, a carpenter father and a mother who was educated as a seamstress.

In the early 1990s, Britta worked as a member of the district assembly in the Hamburg region of Altona, then as a personal adviser to social democratic politicians.

And since 1997, Britta Ernst was a member of the Hamburg parliament, represented the SPD in the school affairs committee, the scientific committee and the special committee “Street Children”. Over time, she concentrated primarily on the school and educational sphere – not surprising when you consider that he, according to her, once dreamed of becoming a teacher or natural scientist.

From 2001 to 2006, she was the deputy leader of the parliamentary group from the SPD faction and the representative of school politics. Her political priorities are school and educational policy, as well as equality between women and men. From 2006 to early 2011, Ernst was the parliamentary director of her group.

When her husband won the Hamburg regional elections in 2011 and became mayor of the Hanseatic city, Britta Ernst was out of the question as a senatorial wife. At the same time, the protocol role of the first lady of Hamburg categorically did not suit a woman who prefers to deal with real issues. She had to leave Hamburg politics.

In September 2014, she was appointed Minister of Schools and Vocational Education of the state of Schleswig-Holstein. But after the defeat of the SPD in the local elections in 2017, she lost her ministerial post. Britta Ernst later became Minister of Education in Brandenburg from September 2017. And in 2021 she became the president of the Conference of Ministers of Education, which unites the heads of educational departments of the federal states of Germany. As the broadcaster ZDF noted, this is an important position, especially during the coronavirus pandemic: “After all, no other topic was discussed more emotionally and controversially in times of isolation than education policy.”

So from a certain point of view, there is no reason to consider Britta Ernst just the wife of a famous politician – given her ministerial background, the personal political weight of the future “first Frau Germany” is quite comparable to her husband.

“Love of my life”

In one of his interviews, Olaf Scholz spoke about his marriage: “Britta is the unchanging love of my life. Offices come and go, but love remains. “

Now that Scholz becomes the head of the German federal government, the question of his wife’s professional future arises.

Even before the elections to the Bundestag, Scholz was asked whether his wife would continue to work if he was appointed Chancellor. At the end of July, in a speech for the women’s magazine Brigitte, he sharply stated, taking the opportunity to highlight his wife’s successful political career, “This is a question that pisses me off. I don’t know if men who are spouses will also be asked about this. ”

In an interview with Bunte, Olaf Scholz said that he and his wife have “an equal relationship”: “But I would have no problem if my wife played the main professional role.”

It is not known whether Britta Ernst will continue her political career in Potsdam, becoming the wife of the Federal Chancellor, since none of the spouses of the head of government did without representative tasks (and even Angela Merkel’s husband, Professor Joachim Sauer, had to keep his wife company when traveling to various summits ). So more or less serious changes cannot be avoided. By the way, both Merkel and Sauer and Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst have no children.

Obviously, it is unlikely that the new “first Frau of the Federal Republic of Germany” will be the heroine of the secular chronicle. Moreover, even in the old days, the couple carefully kept their professional distance in public.

Healthy lifestyle and koenigsberg klops

During this year’s election campaign, Olaf Scholz, who is generally extremely cautious about his private life, gave away several “secrets.” For example, he said that it was at the insistence of his wife that he once discovered a healthy lifestyle for himself: “The urge to jog came from my wife Britta Ernst. She told me a good twenty years ago, “Olaf, you can’t go on like this!” I definitely had to do something to keep myself fit. ” As reported by the politician, now he runs two or three times a week and an hour and a half on Sundays.

In his free time, Ernst is interested in cinema, loves reading. With her husband, she talks a lot about politics, but also “about literature, sports and good food.” Speaking of food: Scholz admitted that he can cook Konigsberg klops (boiled veal croquettes, sprinkled with caper sauce – by the way, one of Angela Merkel’s favorite dishes). According to the politician himself, “in restaurants this is almost never done.” When Olaf Scholz has a day off, he likes to spend it in the kitchen: “I love to cook, preferably on weekends.”

But in the kitchen, his wife also shows her culinary talents, who loves to cook risotto or lamb dishes at home. At the same time, Britta Ernst does not have any special gastronomic preferences – she can, if desired, have pasta, salad or even steak on her table.

The Social Democratic leader also called Britta Ernst the love of his life. Without her, he said, he would be “definitely a completely different person” and, thanks to her, became clearly better.

“She knows what role she wants to play as the wife of the Federal Chancellor,” writes the German t-online edition of Britt Ernst. “She will be a support for her husband, but she will never forget herself and her own goals.”

Another publication writes: “Even if her husband became the country’s leading politician, Britta Ernst remains a self-confident and assertive woman who has also established herself in politics on her own. This is also one of the reasons why she kept her last name after her wedding to Olaf Scholz. “