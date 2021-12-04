Which of the stars gave birth to a child in 2021, and who had a miscarriage

In 2021, there was a real baby boom in show business. Famous actors, models and other celebrities now and then shared the good news of the replenishment on their social networks. In addition, many stars are still expecting a baby.

For example, the well-known models Ashley Graham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Indian film actress Freida Pinto soon become mothers. Which of the stars became parents for the first time in 2021, who had a miscarriage, and who had another child – read the OBOZREVATEL article.

Stars who became parents for the first time

Irish actor Devon Murray, 31, became a father for the first time in January 2021. His common-law wife Shannon McCaffrey Quinn gave him the firstborn. The kid was named Cooper Michael. The Harry Potter star’s social media is now overflowing with photos of his son.

Ukrainian rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk first became a father at the age of 46. In August 2021, his son Ivan was born. The boy’s mother, the leader of the “Ocean Elzy” group, is hiding. Probably, the producer became the chosen one of Svyatoslav Evgeniya Yatsuta, with which he has been together for about a year.

Hollywood movie star Emma Stone first became a mother in March, TMZ wrote. The actress has been refusing to comment for more than six months and does not show the baby. But it is known that she gave birth to a daughter, Louise Jean, from her husband Dave McCarey, whom they named after Emma’s great-grandmother.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie also became parents for the first time in February 2021. The spouses did not make official statements, however, photographers with a newborn baby managed to record them on the street more than once.

Ukrainian presenter Vasilisa Frolova gave birth for the first time in March. The 43-year-old star said that she accidentally became pregnant during the first sex with her friend. The father of Rodion’s son is a producer Dmitry Kotelenets… Frolova tried to become a mother for a long time, but then she had already lost all hope.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin became a father for the first time at the age of 40. He had a son in April 2021. The firstborn was presented to the actor by Brenda Song, who also acts in films. The newly minted mom has shared photos of the baby on Instagram.

The famous supermodel of the 90s and Hollywood actress Naomi Campbell first became a mother at the age of 50. In May 2021, she told fans about this, but nothing is still known about her daughter’s father. Campbell noted that being a mother is a great honor for her.

In August, the firstborn was born to the star spouses of the singer MamaRika and comedian Sergei Sereda. The son was named David. The 32-year-old singer admitted that the pregnancy was very difficult, but a few months after giving birth, she resumed concerts.

Stars who had another child

The star of the series “The Magnificent Century” Meryem Uzerli became a mother for the second time. On January 8, she gave birth to a daughter and named her Lily. She is also raising 7-year-old daughter Lara. The actress did not declassify the name of the girls’ father.

American actress Scarlett Johansson became a mother for the second time in August 2021. This was announced on social networks by her husband, comedian Colin Jost. They decided to name the son of a celebrity Cosmo. The couple did not show their common photos with the children.

Actress Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in July 2021 they became parents for the second time. The spouses did not make any official statements, but the paparazzi caught their mother walking with a stroller. Earlier, the Hollywood star revealed a secret to her fans: she posted a photo with a rounded belly.

Rapper, TV star and actress Cardi B became a mother for the second time in September 2021. The celebrity gave birth to a son from her husband, Offset performer.

Stars who became parents of large families

In March 2021, Anastasia Prikhodko became a mother for the third time. The 33-year-old singer named her newborn son Luca. The father is the second husband of the performer Alexander. The artist managed to hide the pregnancy. She didn’t want anyone to know about the replenishment, but then she shared the news herself a few months after giving birth.

Ukrainian presenter Serhiy Pritula became a father of many children at the age of 40. In May 2021, Stephanie was presented to him by his 36-year-old wife Ekaterina. The family is raising a son, Dmitry, from his first marriage, Sergei, and a common daughter, Solomiya.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Versano became parents for the third time in June 2021. A large family wrote on social networks that the newborn daughter was named Danielle. In addition, they are raising two more daughters.

Singer Viktor Pavlik in June 2021 became the father of another son. For the 55-year-old performer, this is the fourth child, and for his 28-year-old wife, the first. His son Mikhail was presented to him by the blogger and concert director Ekaterina Repyakhova.

In the family of Ukrainian leading 38-year-old Katya Osadchy and 51-year-old Yuri Gorbunov, a replenishment happened in August. The host of “Svitsky Zhittya” became a mother of many children. The couple are raising three sons: 19-year-old Ilya from Osadcha’s first marriage, 4-year-old joint son Ivan and newborn Daniel.

A couple of actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hellisay in September 2021 they became a large family. They had a son, Aidan James.

Stars who miscarried

The singer and presenter Maylene Klass had a miscarriage during a live broadcast on the radio. The star reported this in January 2021. The 42-year-old celebrity wrote on social networks that she is the mother of seven children: Ava, Hiro, Apollo and four stars in the sky. Mileen has suffered four miscarriages.

Popular singer Jesse J has reported a miscarriage on social media in November 2021. She posted a photo with a positive pregnancy test. The performer did not tell who was the father of the child. Jay stated that she decided to become a single mom, and considers her pregnancy a real miracle. She was previously diagnosed with infertility.

