Which Russian celebrities copy foreign stars?

Nastya Ivleeva and Dua Lipa

TV presenter and blogger Ivleeva famous for its striking image and unusual style. The girl surprises fans with either her hair color, or extraordinary clothes and provocative outfits, or vintage accessories. Now Nastya prefers to wear old-school bags from Louis Vuitton.

Nastya Ivleeva and Dua Lipa. Photo: Instagram @nastyaivleeva @dualipa

But social media users noticed that the TV presenter was copying the image of the singer Dua Lipa. Nastya repeats her makeup, hair color and clothes. Sometimes the outfits on Ivleeva are exactly the same as on the American celebrity.

Morgenstern and Lil Pump

Perhaps this is a coincidence, but the Russian rapper Morgenstern is very reminiscent of the artist under the creative pseudonym Lil Pump. The American rapper began his music career in 2016, and Morgenstern released his debut album in 2018.

Morgenstern and Lil Pump. Photo: Instagram @morgen_shtern @lilpump

The musicians have the same hairstyles face tattoos and style of dress. Even the Russian rapper’s performance style resembles his colleague Lil Pump.

Anastasia Reshetova and Kim Kardashian

Style and appearance Reshetova very much like Kim Kardashian… The girls have not only one type of appearance and figure, but also similar destinies: both are married to popular rappers.

Anastasia Reshetova and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram @ volkonskaya.reshetova @kimkardashian

Anastasia prefers tight-fitting sexy dresses, tracksuits in the style of Yeezy – brand of her husband Kim Kanye West and of course Hermes Birkin handbags.

Feduk and Drake

American rapper Drake became popular in 2015, after the release of the single Hotline Blind, and the Russian audience recognized Feduk in 2017 with the song “Rose Wine”. After that, the two performers began to be compared.











Feduk and Drake. Photo: Instagram @fedukone @drakeofficlal

Feduk’s style is similar to his American colleague. In addition, they are similar in appearance.

Polina Gagarina and Diana Kruger

The Russian singer radically changed her image in 2014, losing weight and changing her hairstyle on a square in a shade of platinum blond. As such, the “new” Polina Gagarina came to the taste of the sophisticated Russian audience and became megapopular.

Polina Gagarina and Diana Kruger. Photo: Instagram @ gagara1987 @dianekruger

Fans noticed a similarity between Gagarina and actress Diana Kruger, whom, by the way, she subscribed to on Instagram. Celebrities have the same hairstyles and they look like two peas in a pod.

Oksana Samoilova and Kylie Jenner

Wife rapper Djigan Oksana in 2020 announced the release of cosmetics of her own brand Sammy Beauty. Fans Saymolova were looking forward to the start of sales. Since the launch of the Instagram ad campaign, many have noticed a striking resemblance to the Kylie Cosmetics brand, which Kylie Jenner launched a few years ago.

Instagram @ sammybeauty.ru, @kyliecosmetics

Samoilova and her team copied the packaging and style of the promotion. After the start of sales on the Internet, there were many reviews dissatisfied with the quality of cosmetics and plagiarism on the younger Kardashian. Oksana filed a lawsuit against the “haters” to protect the business reputation of Sammy Beauty.