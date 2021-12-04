WHO called the date for the start of the inspection of the vaccine “Sputnik V” – RBC

Photo: Heo Ran / Reuters



Inspection of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) to Russia to evaluate the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will take place no earlier than January 2022. This, as reported by “RIA Novosti”, told the press service of the organization.

In November, WHO met with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. “The company has pledged to provide a detailed roadmap for data submission so that WHO can expedite vaccine evaluation. Submission of data is expected by the end of December 2021. Inspections cannot be expected before the data is submitted and evaluated, ”the WHO said.

The head of the RDIF explained the delay in the approval of “Sputnik V” WHO



RDIF applied for accelerated registration and retraining of Sputnik V with WHO at the end of October 2020. According to the results of an audit in June, WHO identified violations at one of the four enterprises where the vaccine is produced – Pharmstandard – Ufa Vitamin Plant OJSC. Experts expressed concerns about the implementation of “measures to reduce the risk of cross-contamination of the vaccine” and “control of aseptic conditions on the filling lines.”

On September 15, the organization suspended the approval process for Sputnik V due to the results of the inspection. WHO has started to review the RDIF application again. The manufacturer of the vaccine reported that the procedure for re-qualifying the drug is in the final stage, and noted that the inspectors of the organization must again come to Russia in order to check and formalize the documents.