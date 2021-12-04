WHO experts find the culprit in the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus

Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Sumya Swaminathan made a number of statements about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus. According to her, from the available data, the strain appears to be highly contagious.

“Based on the initial reports that we have, starting in the province of Gauteng where Omicron was first discovered, and then from different provinces in South Africa, we do think it is a rather contagious, highly transmissible disease because South Africa has reported a very rapid increase in the number of cases. In fact, their number is doubling every day, which suggests that this virus is highly transmissible, ”said Dr. Sumya Swaminathan at the global conference Reuters NEXT.

How much more transmissible Omicron is than the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to a senior WHO expert, is difficult to say right now, but “it is a very transmissible option,” she said.

According to CNN, Dr. Swaminathan also expressed “tremendous gratitude” to the scientific and medical community in South Africa, which is constantly updating the Omicron data and working to provide as much information as possible.

Dr. Sumya Swaminathan said it is too early to draw conclusions about whether the new strain of coronavirus is causing milder illness in general, as it has only been one week since Omicron was classified as an option of concern by the WHO, and that’s it. a couple of weeks since it was first seen in South Africa.

“Most of the cases reported so far have been mild,” said a WHO expert. “Many of the sick were vaccinated, so this may be one of the reasons.”

“But it’s too early for us to conclude that this is a soft version,” the scientist warns.

“There is always a delay between the progression of an infection to a serious illness,” she said, adding that the rise in hospital admissions and deaths occurs two weeks after the spike in cases.

“I think we need to wait,” says Dr. Swaminathan of the health impacts of the new COVID-19 variant. “Hopefully it will be milder, especially in those who are vaccinated or who previously had natural immunity, but it is too early to draw conclusions about the variant and its behavior in general.”

According to World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr.Sumya Swaminathan, there is a “clear relationship” between the development of new variants of the coronavirus and the vaccine inequality, with rich countries having ample supply of COVID vaccines and poor countries with vaccine shortages. She said that when the virus simply spreads and spreads from person to person, new variants eventually emerge – and that will continue. “There is a clear relationship between inequalities in access to vaccines and the emergence of options,” she said.

Swaminathan also said that it is possible that Omicron will require modified versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is too early to speculate about that. Research that can answer this question will take another week or two.