WHO: “Omicron” has already been identified in 38 countries of the world

The spread of the omicron strain of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus continues – it has already been recorded in 38 countries around the world. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the head of the technical group of the WHO Emergency Diseases Unit, Maria Van Kerkhove.

“New strain [«омикрон»] can aggravate the situation, ”she said. Nevertheless, the “delta” strain of the coronavirus still dominates in Europe and the world. It is because of the “delta” in European countries that the incidence is growing for the second month in a row.

In the case of the omicron, the main increase in the number of cases is observed in Africa. Van Kerkhove also stressed that vaccination campaigns need to be strengthened to contain the delta. According to the latest data, “omicron” was found in Mexico, Germany, Canada, the United States of America, Brazil, Australia, Japan, all the Scandinavian countries and Finland, as well as in the UK and India. In Russia, the new strain has not yet been found, but two Russians who fell ill with covid in South Africa and flew to Moscow on the night of December 3, could have been infected with it. They are in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

“Sooner or later he [«омикрон»-штамм] will still be with us. And not from South Africa, but from Europe will come, like the first Chinese virus. Our citizens brought it from Italy. People got off the plane, they were examined, isolated, “said the ex-head of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko.

No mortality data available

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said earlier that there is no information on deaths after infection with the omicron strain of the coronavirus.

“I have yet to see any death records associated with the omicron strain. But we are collecting all the evidence and there will be more because more countries are tracking this and testing people. So we will have more infections, more information, but hopefully not deaths, ”he said.

Lindmeier clarified that in a few weeks more accurate data on this strain will appear, but it can already be said that omicron may be more infectious compared to other variants of COVID-19.

Contagious, but not so dangerous

The main symptoms of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus are similar to the flu, said South African doctor Unben Pillay. “We have seen patients with flu symptoms, dry cough, fever, night sweats and body aches. Reminds me of past covid waves, ”he said.

Other South African doctors have also listed symptoms characteristic of the omicron strain. When infected with this type of coronavirus, the sense of smell and taste does not disappear, but fever and fatigue are characteristic. In most patients, the pulse becomes more frequent.

It is still mostly young people who get sick due to infection with omicron, how the virus will behave in the bodies of older people is not yet clear.

In addition, specialists from the South African Center for Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said that the omicron coronavirus strain has a higher risk of re-infection than delta.