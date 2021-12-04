WHO on new strain: global risk is very high

According to the WHO, the overall global risk associated with the spread of the new omicron coronavirus strain is assessed as very high.

On Friday, there was disturbing news from the UK. British media reported that among 22 cases of infection in the country detected by November 30, 12 people completely completed the vaccination course. Two more people received the first dose of the vaccine at least four weeks before the infection was reported. These findings are preliminary. But there is cause for alarm: mutations in the omicron could potentially allow it to overcome both vaccine defenses and natural immunity.

Many changes are related to the surface S-protein. With the help of this protein, the virus is introduced into the cell, and it is against it that antibodies are directed after a disease or vaccination.

“We actually already know quite well the list of mutations that allow the virus to adapt to humans, which allow it to spread faster from one person to another, easier to penetrate into the cell. cut in a special way – what is necessary for him to infect. And we also know some of the mutations that the virus needs in order to escape from our immunity, “says Georgy Bazykin, professor at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

According to the descriptions of South African physicians, the clinical picture of omicron is not very different from other options. On the other hand, if the strain is too “invisible” for the immune system, then the virus can reach a high concentration in the patient’s body, which will lead to an inflammatory reaction. It should also be borne in mind that today “omicron” has practically ousted other varieties of coronavirus in South Africa.

The situation with COVID-19 in South Africa is complicated by the dire situation with HIV. Every tenth adult has a positive status. Almost 6 million people in the country are infected. HIV-infected people get covid longer. This allows the virus to rapidly evolve as it reproduces. The African country has already been called the “factory” of new coronavirus mutations.

Although, as virologists say, it is not the number of mutations that is important, but their quality. For example, altering the NSP-14 protein can severely disrupt the replication accuracy of the virus.

“As soon as the wrong nucleotide is inserted, this protein cuts it off. This is such an exonuclease that cuts off the incorrectly included protein. And then the correct protein takes its place. The number of mutations is then minimized. And if this protein is not all right, then mutational variability of the protein will increase, “explains Anatoly Altstein, virologist, professor.

The world’s largest laboratories have already received samples of the omicron and have begun to test how effective vaccines are against it. This work will take about two weeks. Experts explain that it is impossible to stop the evolution of the virus, only its spread can be controlled. And so far the most effective measure against this is vaccination of the population.

“The fewer cases we have on Earth, the less the virus has the ability to evolve, adapt and adapt to our immune system. The fewer ways it has from vaccination, to escape from our immunity. No virus – no evolution. The fewer pieces viruses on the globe, the more difficult it is for it to evolve, “says Georgy Bazykin.

On Friday, two passengers who arrived in Russia from South Africa were diagnosed with coronavirus. This could potentially be an omicron. Although, as experts say, his appearance in our country is a matter of time. And, most likely, the nearest one.