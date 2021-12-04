WHO postpones approval procedure for Sputnik V until at least January 2022

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will come to Russia to evaluate the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine no earlier than January 2022. RIA Novosti was informed about this in the press service of the organization.

In November, representatives of WHO and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) met. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss “the need for additional data on the quality, safety and effectiveness” of “Sputnik V”, said the WHO.

“The company has pledged to provide a detailed data submission roadmap so that WHO can expedite vaccine evaluation. Data provision is expected by the end of December 2021. You cannot wait for an inspection before the data is presented and evaluated, ”the organization added.

Earlier in the RDIF announced the possible approval of “Sputnik V” in the WHO by the end of this year.

Russia applied to WHO for accelerated registration of Sputnik V in October 2020.

In September 2021, WHO suspended the approval process for Sputnik V after an inspection of one of the factories producing the vaccine did not confirm that it was in accordance with “good manufacturing practices.” At the end of October, the organization resumed the procedure.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, reported that all barriers to the recognition of “Sputnik V” in the WHO have already been removed. At the same time, in early November, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines and Vaccines, Marianzhela Simon, told Dozhd that the speed of registration of Sputnik V would depend on the timing of receiving the missing information, but this is “definitely not a couple of weeks”.

