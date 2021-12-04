WHO to begin testing Sputnik V in 2022

The WHO expects updated data on the vaccine from the Russian Federation

Photo: Razmik Zakaryan © URA.RU

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will come to Russia to test the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine no earlier than January 2022. This was reported in the press service of the organization.

“Presentation of data [РФПИ о вакцине] expected by the end of December 2021. An inspection cannot be expected before the data is submitted and evaluated, ”RIA Novosti reports, citing WHO.

They said that at the end of November they had a meeting with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The organization has requested additional data on the quality, safety and effectiveness of Sputnik V.

Earlier in the RDIF said that WHO is delaying the approval of “Sputnik V” due to bureaucratic obstacles. Now the Russian vaccine has been approved in 71 states, according to the Nation news agency.