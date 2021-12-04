Will there be a wedding? Loud scandal may prevent Jennifer Lopez’s new marriage



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The question of when will they finally get married Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, has long intrigued the singer’s fans. After all, they have already announced more than once that they have appointed a date for the wedding, but each time it was canceled. Explaining this for objective reasons. But recently, Lopez completely perplexed her fans, saying in an interview that there might not be a wedding at all. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

“We have postponed the wedding at least twice. We actually planned the ceremony, we really wanted it. But we canceled everything and since then have not brought up this topic again, ”said Lopez.



Jennifer Lopez

At the same time, a story surfaced the other day that can even more confirm Jennifer in her decision not to marry Alex. The fact is that serious criminal charges have been brought against her fiancé. A statement to the court was written against him by Rodriguez’s former business partner, Constantin Skertis, the brother of his ex-wife Cynthia. Skertis accused Rodriguez of fraudulently taking away his share in their common business. In addition, Konstantin said that Alex is generally a “serial swindler and a liar.” Skertis claims that Alex is also guilty of document fraud, insurance fraud, tax evasion and even racketeering! If Skertis proves his case, Rodriguez faces, as experts have already calculated, up to 30 years in prison.

But although the singer admitted that the cancellation of the wedding disappointed her at first, now she wondered if she really needed to marry Rodriguez. As Jennifer explained, the thought crossed her mind as she pondered an amazing love story. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell… They are known to have been together for almost 40 years and are perfectly happy, although not married. And, as Lopez admitted, she suddenly thought about following her and Alex’s example of Goldie and Kurt.



Jennifer Lopez

So Jennifer could involuntarily wonder if she wants to connect her life with such a person. By the way, the singer previously had reason to doubt the correctness of her choice. After all, it was on her initiative that their romance began at one time. Lopez was not then personally acquainted with Rodriguez, who was a baseball star at the time. And so, accidentally seeing him at a party, she approached him first and invited him to have dinner with her in a restaurant. Alex did not even immediately realize that this was a date, but Lopez made it clear to him that she really liked him. This is how it all began – in 2017. And two years later, Rodriguez made his favorite proposal – at sunset, on the beach in the Bahamas. And then he presented her with a 15-carat diamond ring for a million dollars as a sign of engagement.

But soon after the announcement of the engagement, a loud scandal erupted: Alex was accused of cheating on Jennifer. The first to speak was his fellow baseball player Jose Canseco. He stated that Alex is sleeping with his ex-wife Jessica, who, poor thing, does not understand who she has contacted. Moreover, as José argued, he is ready to confirm his accusations under a “lie detector”. And soon the second alleged lover of Rodriguez, Zoe Gregory, appeared, who was ready to show the correspondence with Alex in confirmation of her words.

However, Jennifer then ignored these accusations. She stated that she knew Alex too well and did not believe the rumors. She may not believe the accusations against Alex this time either. And the singer’s fans will still wait for a magnificent beautiful wedding, such as they last planned to play in Italy last summer. But for this, Lopez fans, at least, will have to wait for the pandemic to end, the end of which is not yet in sight …