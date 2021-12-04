Yasko disagrees with journalists over reports about Saakashvili’s health

https://ria.ru/20211204/saakashvili-1762174866.html

KIEV, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the girlfriend of the ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, Elizaveta Yasko, said that he has problems with hearing, vision, and the politician also has low hemoglobin levels and rashes on nervous grounds. On Monday, Saakashvili was transported from the Gori military hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. after a 50-day hunger strike, to the Tbilisi City Court. This is the first public appearance of a politician after his arrest in Georgia. Earlier, the ex-president on Facebook called on supporters to gather outside the city court during the meeting. Members of the opposition United National Movement party, founded by Saakashvili, also called on activists to gather in the courtyard and prepare for further protests demanding early parliamentary elections in the country and the release of the politician. “I don’t understand why they say that his health is improving. of course, I see progress: he has the strength to appear in court. , with hearing even. These are very dangerous symptoms, which indicate that he continues to badly need a very strong rehabilitation, which lasts for weeks, “she said on Facebook. She also called for the policy to be handed over to Ukraine,” if the Georgians do not need him. ” .The politician is a citizen of Ukraine. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, then he went on a hunger strike, which he ended on November 11. Earlier in Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

