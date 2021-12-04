You can not even dream of reuniting: how did Kanye West upset Kim Kardashian again?

While Kim Kardashian is posting photos in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, insiders say she got angry when she saw on stage Marilyn Manson, who is accused of rape and domestic violence, and the rapper DaBaby, who previously insulted the LGBT community. According to eyewitnesses, Kim did not know that they would take part in the show – Kanye chose to hide from her the list of participants in the event.

Numerous sources claim that Kim was upset and said that she would not participate in the show if she knew that Marilyn Manson would be there.

“Kim was the first to support Kanye’s idea. He asked her to take part in the event, and she agreed without hesitation. She did not know that Marilyn Manson would also be there, ”sources told the DailyMail.

After seeing Manson and DaBaby on the show, Kim seriously wondered if she should keep her promise to Kanye. However, as we all saw, the star did not refuse from the spectacular appearance.

After the presentation of the album, Kanye West removed from his Instagram account all the photos except one in which his ex-wife is wearing a wedding dress. It seems that after the event he had a serious conversation with Kim and now he will have to restore her trust for a long time.

Six months ago, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, citing irreconcilable differences and the singer’s unstable mental health. Last summer, the rapper stated that during her first pregnancy, Kim wanted to have an abortion. After a series of emotional tweets in which Kanye claimed that he had been trying unsuccessfully to divorce Kim for two years and that she was trying to take his phone from him and lock him in a room alone with a doctor, Kardashian had to admit that West suffered from bipolar personality disorder. The incriminating tweets were later deleted.

Read also: “Honey, come back to me” – it seems Kanye West regrets about the divorce from Kim Kardashian

Photo: Getty Images