Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the publications of Western media about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, allegedly to prepare for an invasion of the territory of a neighboring state.

In a comment to Kommersant, the diplomat noted that Russian troops are on the territory of the state on legal grounds.

“Based on NATO’s actions in the region, the American press should be concerned about the aggressive actions of not Russia, but the United States,” she said.

According to Zakharova, the United States is conducting a “special operation to aggravate the situation” around Ukraine, shifting responsibility to Russia.

“It is based on provocative actions near the Russian borders, accompanied by accusatory rhetoric against Moscow. Basically, nothing new – classic Western tactics. Only the scale of impudence and lies is impressive, ”added an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing American and European sources, reported that the United States had warned its allies in Europe about the risk of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine.

This was also reported by the CBS television channel, according to which representatives of the American intelligence services believe that the likelihood of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine “grows as the snap gets cold.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the “hysteria” against Russia in the English-language and Ukrainian media unacceptable.