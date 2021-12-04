Zelensky will be checked due to the use of the Russian language – Gazeta.Ru

The Office of the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language in Ukraine will conduct an investigation into the use of the Russian language by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at a recent press conference in Kiev. This is reported by APnews.

“Regarding the press conference of the President of Ukraine, which took place on November 26, one appeal was received … The issue of the presence or absence of violations of the language law by the President, as well as the adoption of appropriate response measures is now being worked out by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language,” the ombudsman’s office said in a statement.

Earlier, Zelensky on the occasion of the equator of his rule spent press conference in Kiev. He said that he had been informed about the planning of a coup d’etat at the beginning of December. In addition, in response to some messages, he assured that he was not going to introduce martial law.

At the same press conference, Zelensky said that in a conflict with Russia, Ukraine can only rely on its own forces and army. According to him, the Ukrainian side has been at war with the Russian for eight years. He noted that “escalation” could happen any day.