2022 Grammy Awards Nominees – BTS, Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced nominees for the annual Grammy Awards in 2022. The list was published on the website of the award.

The artist with the most nominations in the history of the award (83) is Jay-Z. Selena Gomez earned her first Grammy nomination. In the main categories, the most mentions received: John Baptiste – 11, Doja Cat – 8, Justin Bieber – 8, HER – 8, Olivia Rodrigo – 7, Billie Eilish – 7, Lil Nas X – 4, Lady Gaga – 4, Kanye West – 4.

Record of the year (presented to producers, performers, mastering specialists):

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On time” – Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year:

Justin Bieber – “Justice”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

HER – “Back of My Mind”

Olivia Rodrigo – “SOUR”

Taylor Swift – “evermore”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO”

Jon Batiste – “We Are”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “Love For Sale”

Song of the year (given to the author of the song):

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys feat. Brandi carlile

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” – HER

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist:

Arooj aftab

Jimmie allen

Finneas

Glass animals

Baby keem

Kid LAROI

Arlo parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Japanese breakfast

Video of the Year:

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“Good 4 You” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber

“Shot in the Dark” – AC / DC

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Anyone” – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance:

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter” – BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best R&B Performance:

“Lost You” – Snoh ​​Aalegra

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” – HER

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

The Grammy Awards will be held January 31 In Los Angeles.

