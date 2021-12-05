5 celebrities who gave birth to their first children after 40 years – UNIAN

They came to this decision at a more conscious age and did not regret it.

Eva Longoria / instagram.com/evalongoria

Perhaps, since childhood and playing with dolls, girls begin to dream about how they will become mothers. Someone quickly matured and gave birth to heirs at a very young age, while someone went to this decision for many years. However, it is never too late to give life to a person.

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria first became a mother at 42. In 2018, she married Jose Antonio Baston, and two years later gave birth to her beloved son, Santiago Enrique.

Eva Longoria / instagram.com/evalongoria

Halle Berry

“Catwoman” Halle Berry gave birth to a daughter, Nala at 42, and five years later gave birth to her son Marceo. According to the actress, she herself carried and gave birth to two children. Moreover, the second pregnancy was a surprise to her.

“I became a mother late, but it’s much better than having given birth at 21 or 25. Then I was just a little child looking for my calling in life, and I certainly couldn’t take responsibility for anyone else. so glad that I managed to wait for the perfect time, “- said in an interview with the actress.

Halle Berry / instagram.com/halleberry

Salma Hayek

At the age of 41, actress Salma Hayek also gave birth to her first child. She gave her lover François Henri Pinault a daughter, who was named Valentina Paloma Pinault. Conception and childbirth came naturally to her, as did Halle Berry.

According to Salma, her daughter was lucky that she was born when she was over 40. It is unlikely that the actress could have given her daughter everything she needs before.

Salma Hayek / instagram.com/salmahayek

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes has talked about being childfree for a long time. This continued until she met Ryan Gosling. Now they have two children – the eldest daughter Eva gave birth to at 40, and the youngest at 42.

Eva Mendes / depositphotos.com

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci also has two children with a 6-year age difference. The first child was born when Monica was 40 years old, and the second – at 46. As you can see, celebrities prove that you should not be afraid of late birth. And every woman deserves to experience the happiness of motherhood.

Monica Bellucci / instagram.com/monicabellucciofficiel

Author:



Diana Mogilevich