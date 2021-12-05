5 celebrities with an unkempt appearance, it would be better not to appear (photo) – UNIAN

Hollywood stars often look quite different in reality from the covers of glossy magazines.

We are used to seeing celebrities fully armed – with a beautiful make-up, well-groomed appearance and stylish looks. And yes, at ceremonies and awards, they look flawless, but the reality is, in fact, a little different from what was expected.

Courtney Love

The American actress and singer loves restrained images, but at the same time, frank ones. In public, she often appears in dresses, but in private life, she prefers to wear not quite stylish things. In addition, she often shows her photos without makeup, in which she is, in principle, difficult to recognize.

Courtney Love / instagram.com/courtneylove

Courtney Love / instagram.com/courtneylove

Courtney Love / instagram.com/courtneylove

Kristen Stewart

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart has been trying to sound like a femme fatale lately, wearing bold smokey ice makeup and extravagant outfits. But if the whole make-up is washed off and changed into ordinary everyday clothes, then it will be very, very difficult to recognize it.

Kristen Stewart / depositphotos.com

Kristen Stewart / Instagram Screenshot

Kristen Stewart / Instagram Screenshot

Mila Kunis

The beauty on the screen and the “tattered” in the life of Mila Kunis causes mixed reactions with her exits. Fans are used to seeing her in stylish looks and light makeup that only emphasizes the perfect features of her face. But the paparazzi manage to shoot it on the sly and show humanity that expectations are slightly different from reality.

Mila Kunis / depositphotos.com

Mila Kunis / depositphotos.com

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley Graham is not at all shy about imperfections on her body. Moreover, she is so outspoken that she can publicly breastfeed her baby, show her problem skin and even sparkle with cellulite. What can you do, royal whims – they are. But fans of her photos often cause bewilderment, because not everyone is pleased to look at this kind of pictures.

Ashley Graham / instagram.com/ashleygraham

Ashley Graham / instagram.com/ashleygraham

Sher

American singer and actress Sher, better known for her role in the movie “Burlesque”, always looks flawless on stage. But in reality, it seems that she sometimes “scores” on her appearance. This is evidenced by her photo, in which she poses with unkempt hair.

Sher / instagram.com/cher

Shair / Instagram Screenshot

Diana Mogilevich