A car is not a means, but an excuse – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 04.12.2021

The transport strategy of Russia until 2035 assumes “no alternative” restriction of the use of private cars by Russians in favor of public transport. The activities of the program are aimed at ensuring that car owners do as little harm to the environment as possible. The plan is to minimize the use of vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines, establish “digital control” for road noise and increase the number of gas stations for electric vehicles more than a thousand times. Drivers who remain loyal to their vehicles under these conditions will be encouraged to think about “vehicle sharing” with other citizens.

The message that the Russian transport strategy until 2035 was approved was published on the government’s website on Tuesday; the document itself appeared later. It is of a framework nature and includes long-term plans for the development of road, rail, water, air and other types of transport for the next 15 years. It is planned to spend 60 trillion rubles for these purposes. On the eve of its approval, in October, the document was discussed at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council, headed by President Vladimir Putin.

Kommersant analyzed the events that will have an impact on the life of car owners. The authors of the strategy (representatives of the government, State Council commissions and specialized State Duma committees) paid much attention to reducing emissions into the atmosphere. They note, in particular, that 61% of the pollutants emitted by transport are from motor vehicles. It is impossible to solve the problem by updating the park, the document says, since 82% of harmful emissions of particles occur due to the erasure of the road surface and the “component parts” of the car.

Therefore, the government is talking about the need to limit the use of private cars, transferring their owners to public transport. This option, it says in the strategy, is “no alternative”.

As one of the scenarios, a phased setting restrictions on the use of vehicles of “low ecological classes”, including through the creation of so-called ecological zones, where vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines are prohibited from entering. The idea is not new: back in 2017, a corresponding prohibition sign was introduced into the traffic rules, but it has not yet been applied on the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2018–2019, the White House discussed the concept of “ecological” zones in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but the development project was not received. Now, judging by the theses of the strategy, the initiative will be revived throughout the country. Note, according to the traffic police at the beginning of 2021, half of the entire vehicle fleet in Russia is made up of cars with engines “Euro-0” – “Euro-3” (maximum – “Euro-6”) or with a generally unidentified class.

Within the framework of noise control from transport, it is proposed to limit the speed limit inside residential areas, install noise screens, and introduce “digital methods of noise control.” The Ministry of Transport yesterday could not explain what was at stake. The idea to control the background noise, we recall, was first promulgated in September 2021 by the city authorities: several prototypes of sound level cameras have been created that can separate excessively noisy traffic from the stream. Now, according to Kommersant’s information, industrial samples of devices are being prepared for certification. It is also necessary to legislate the maximum noise level and adopt amendments to the Administrative Code with fines for violators (presumably, it will amount to 5 thousand rubles). The bill has already been prepared by the mayor’s office.

The strategy also mentions “organizing speed limits in accordance with the principles of dedicated access”, “encouraging vehicle sharing” and “regulatory differentiation of conditions for the use of personal vehicles”. However, the Ministry of Transport on this occasion also did not give an explanation yesterday. It can be assumed that we are talking about carpooling, widespread in the USA and Europe, when only cars with not one, but several passengers can go along a special “dedicated line”.

Within the framework of switch to alternative fuels the government is going to build a network of filling stations for electric vehicles – it will need about 250 thousand charging stations for the European part of Russia (now, according to various estimates, there are about 150-200 for the whole country). Specialized car services for electric vehicles and battery recycling centers will also appear on the main highways.

Strategy and road construction could not ignore.

It is planned to develop the road network in cities, outside them – to eliminate “bottlenecks” on existing roads (the total length of problem areas is about 7.5 thousand km), as well as to build new bypasses. This includes, among other things, “seamless high-speed communication” from the border with Belarus through Smolensk, Moscow, Kazan, Yekaterinburg to Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Omsk, Irkutsk with a branch towards Kazakhstan. Mentioned are such megaprojects as the Meridian highway (to run from the border with Belarus through the Smolensk, Lipetsk, Saratov regions to Kazakhstan), as well as a new highway between Sochi and Novorossiysk.

“In US cities, 30–35% of the built-up area is allocated for roads or streets, in Europe – about 25%, – explained the head of the public council of the Ministry of Transport Mikhail Blinkin. – Russian cities, even the most developed, balance at around 10%. Therefore, the introduction of restrictions on the use of cars is inevitable. We also need to think about regulating the size of the vehicle fleet, as is done in Singapore and Japan. “

Vasily Yablokov, Head of Climate and Energy at Greenpeace Russia, supports the idea of ​​reducing the fleet of private cars while simultaneously developing public transport. Areas free from the passage of non-environmentally friendly vehicles, he noted, is a proven instrument for reducing emissions in Europe, but in Russia its use is fraught with a number of “technical difficulties.” In particular, the expert explained, many cars “do not have any class at all,” and it is not clear whether they should be allowed to pass or not. The expert was skeptical about the large-scale construction of new roads: “Ideas for expanding the road network and the network of highways in cities have significant limitations, because this is done, as a rule, through the development of various natural areas and protected areas, and here again it is necessary to return to the main solving the transport problem – reducing motorization ”.

Ivan Buranov