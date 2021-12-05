A completely new UAZ Hunter 2021-2022 is presented. He became a complete replacement became a copy of the expensive Jeep Wrangler

Recently, information appeared on the Web that the UAZ company could start the production of foreign models at its facilities. Later it became known that one of the likely models to be assembled by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant is the Mahindra SUV. Moreover, in this case, we are talking about the fact that UAZ will start producing not an Indian car, but its own. That is, the car plant is planning to start production of an SUV, the basis and design for which will be borrowed from an Indian company.

Initially, it was assumed that the Mahindra XUV would become a prototype for the new UAZ model. But now there is information that the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant will create its own car based on Thar. The latter is a frame SUV, which, both externally and internally, is an almost complete copy of the American Jeep Wrangler.

Until the UAZ officially confirmed this information, the domestic designer showed on his own renderings how the new UAZ Hunter 2021-2022, created on the basis of Mahindra Thar, might look like.

Design

As with the Indian model, the new Hunter looks a lot like the Jeep Wrangler. The Russian SUV is also presented with a square body, which is distinguished by sharp transitions and smooth panels. The head optics of the new Hunter are round, and the radiator grill is complemented by vertical sipes.

The presented model is complemented by a reinforced front bumper, which smoothly merges into wide wheel arches. LED strips stretch along the rear optics of the UAZ Hunter 2021-2022, which has a rectangular shape. A full-size spare wheel is located at the sheer stern. That is, the differences between the new Hunter and the Wrangler lie in subtle details.

In addition, the Russian model is shown in a three-door soft-top body. That is, an SUV, if necessary, can be turned into a buggy.

At the same time, the interior of the presented novelty has more unique details. Although inside the presented Hunter, you can find some elements characteristic of the Wrangler: round air vents, a compact touchscreen monitor built into the upper part of the center console, and an analog instrument panel. Beyond that, Hunter is likely to receive less onboard equipment. This assumption is supported not only by the fact that the Mahindra Thar prototype offers a limited set of options in comparison with the Wrangler, but also by the requirements of the Russian market: UAZ needs to keep the price of an SUV at a low level. Therefore, the company will not equip it with a lot of equipment.

Specifications

Due to the fact that the basis for the new UAZ Hunter 2021-2022 will be Mahindra Thar, it is most likely that the Russian model will also borrow the technical part from the Indian one. In this case, the SUV will receive a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine developing up to 130 hp. net power and 300 N * m of torque. It is also possible that a “soft” hybrid with a 2-liter turbo engine at the base will appear on the new Hunter. Its maximum output reaches 150 hp. at 320 N * m of thrust.

Both motors are supplied with a 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive with a reduction gear and a differential lock.

Sales start

UAZ has not yet decided how it will develop in the near future. The management of the car plant did not even make official statements that it is now looking for investors abroad. But the presented version of UAZ Hunter 2021-2022 may well enter the market, since Mahindra plans to bring its own cars to Russia. Moreover, its price will not exceed 1.5 million rubles: for Thar in India they ask for a little more than 1.2 million rubles (in terms of the current exchange rate).