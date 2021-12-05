A march was held in Tbilisi against the system of “green passports” – RBK

The decision to introduce “green passports” for visiting public places from December 1 was made by the interdepartmental coordinating council for the fight against coronavirus under the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

Those who have completed a full course of vaccination against coronavirus, either after passing a PCR test within 72 hours or an express test 24 hours before visiting a public place, will be able to get a “green passport”. In addition, the innovation will apply to people who have had coronavirus. In addition, “green passports” will be valid for tourists as well.

To obtain a “green passport”, you need to download a special application to your smartphone, register and receive a QR code. Those who, for whatever reason, cannot install the application, can get a “green passport” at the House of Justice. On November 15, these Georgian certificates were recognized by the European Commission.

To control the use of “green passports” in Georgia, two mobile applications were launched – CovidPass Georgia and Georgia e-Health. The first can be used by both citizens of the country and foreigners (it is necessary to enter the above public places). The second app is used for international travel and provides seamless access to 51 countries participating in the EU’s digital co-certification system.