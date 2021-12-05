A Russian ship with a drunken crew nearly ran aground off the coast of Poland

On Saturday, off the coast of Poland, the Russian dry-cargo ship Ruslana almost ran aground. According to Polish media, the captain and two of his assistants were drunk. The Polish Sea Portal reports that the Russian ship was sailing from Klaipeda (Lithuania). Polish rescuers and border guards noticed that it suddenly headed towards the Polish coast with great speed, heading for the beach on Sobieszewski Island, leaving the safe fairway. The vessel did not respond to signals from the shore.

Only about a kilometer from the coast and a few hundred meters from the shallow water, the ship suddenly turned around and moved away from the coast, after which it anchored in the port of Gdansk. Polish border guards boarded and checked the crew of the bulk carrier for sobriety. It turned out that about a ppm of alcohol was found in the captain’s blood, and about one and a half ppm in his assistants. All of them are citizens of Russia.

As the “Sea Portal” writes, it is not yet clear whether the team finally responded to the warnings of the Polish border guards and rescuers, or whether it itself realized that the ship would run aground and was able to avoid an accident at the last minute.

It is reported that the ship is now staying in Gdansk, where minor repairs are underway. It is unclear whether any formal proceedings will be initiated. The Russian side did not comment on the incident.