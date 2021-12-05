A sharp cold snap is expected in St. Petersburg. “Paper”

On the nights of Sunday and Monday, December 5 and 6, it will get colder in St. Petersburg. This follows from the data of the Hydrometeorological Center.

On Saturday, December 4, the city has average temperatures: from –6 to –8 degrees during the day, light snow at night and during the day, moderate wind.

On Sunday, December 5, at night they expect from –14 to –16 degrees (in the vicinity up to –19), and during the day from –11 to –13. There will also be light snow during the day, and the wind is moderate.

On Monday, December 6, forecasters predict from –16 to –18 degrees at night (in the vicinity of –21), and during the day from –9 to –11. There will also be light snow during the day, and the wind is moderate.

According to the Phobos center, from Tuesday it will be slightly warmer: until -12 at night and up to -5 in the afternoon, on Wednesday they are already expecting to -7 at night and to -9 in the afternoon. At the same time, an increased likelihood of a large amount of precipitation is predicted on these days.

The chief forecaster of St. Petersburg Alexander Kolesov spoke “Paper”that the first decade of December will be the coldest, warmer weather is expected in the following days, including plus.