A suspect in arson of a school was detained in Vladikavkaz
A suspect in arson of a school was detained in Vladikavkaz
Police officers detained the alleged perpetrator of the arson at a school in Vladikavkaz, from which more than 500 children were evacuated, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Police officers detained the alleged perpetrator of the arson at a school in Vladikavkaz, from which more than 500 children were evacuated, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media. Earlier, the GUMChS in North Ossetia reported that more than 500 children were evacuated from a school in Vladikavkaz due to a fire. Its area was 10 square meters, the hearth was under the staircase of the first floor. The fire was extinguished. In a video posted by the press service of the head and government of North Ossetia in Telegram, it was clarified that arson could have been the cause of the fire. utility room under the staircase of school No. 48, “- said in the message. It is noted that the arson was committed by a 57-year-old man who works at the school as a manager. The reason for the arson was the suspect’s personal enmity towards one of the school employees. It is added that the investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania will decide the issue of initiating a criminal case after conducting the appropriate examinations.
A suspect in arson of a school was detained in Vladikavkaz