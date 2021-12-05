https://ria.ru/20211204/kazakhstan-1762211166.html
A truck with pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in Kazakhstan
A truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in the Akmola region in northern Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in the Akmola region in northern Kazakhstan, the press service of the regional emergency department said. a semi-trailer of a DAF truck, loaded with pyrotechnic products, on an area of 30 square meters. no “, – the message says. The movement of cars on the highway was soon restored.
