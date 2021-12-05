https://ria.ru/20211204/kazakhstan-1762211166.html

A truck with pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in Kazakhstan

A truck with pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in Kazakhstan – Russia news today

A truck with pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in Kazakhstan

A truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in the Akmola region in northern Kazakhstan, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of RIA Novosti reported, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T21: 57

2021-12-04T21: 57

2021-12-04T21: 57

in the world

Kazakhstan

Akmola region

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164397_0-0:3057:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_ec4f5189d54dfe33c9c4a20a06fab4eb.jpg

NUR-SULTAN, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on a highway in the Akmola region in northern Kazakhstan, the press service of the regional emergency department said. a semi-trailer of a DAF truck, loaded with pyrotechnic products, on an area of ​​30 square meters. no “, – the message says. The movement of cars on the highway was soon restored.

https://ria.ru/20211204/dtp-1762187812.html

Kazakhstan

Akmola region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164397_164-0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6eeeb7a9635e09bb2b12de56e7a3eaeb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kazakhstan, akmola region