Actor John David Washington – on the new film “Malcolm and Marie”, friendship with Zendaya and the famous father

Since we filmed during quarantine, I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time alone with myself. The uncertainty and lack of understanding of the future of the movie business after the pandemic made me nervous. I didn’t understand if I could act again and earn a living doing what I love, although I would agree to work for free. When I became one of the producers of our film, investing my own money in it, it became a great test for me. You can say I paid to participate in it, and that’s what came of it (laughs). I managed to put into Malcolm’s mouth all the emotions that I experienced in quarantine, and everything that I have accumulated in myself over the years of working in the cinema. My hero utters words that I would never say, uses tactics in an argument that are not typical for me. My monologues and my passionate polemic with Zendaya to some extent helped me determine my understanding of the film industry as a whole. In general, an emotional breakthrough occurred with me, I had to plunge into dark depths, the existence of which I did not even suspect. Both Malcolm and Marie are masters of psychological manipulation. She is not so innocent, she constantly provokes him, lays psychological mines on the field of dispute, and he constantly steps on them. All this helped me to better understand the art of debate and realize that it is not always worth going to the end, because it is possible that there will be no chance to take back your words. Through this film, I learned to respond, not react.