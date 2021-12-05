Aisen Nikolaev announced a reduction in the number of patients with COVID-19 in Yakutia due to the introduction of QR codes

The head of Yakutia told RIA Novosti that the number of patients with COVID-19 is decreasing in the region, so a decision was made to soften the mode of catering.

“Today I can say for sure that the coronavirus in Yakutia is beginning to decline, the incidence, as we now see, has dropped by tens of percent compared to the maximum values ​​that we have registered. The number of seriously ill patients and the introduction of artificial lung ventilation devices have decreased several times, ”Nikolayev told RIA Novosti.

He added that, therefore, a decision was made to somewhat soften the operating mode of catering, sports facilities, and the holding of competitions was allowed, albeit without spectators so far.

“I want to say that this is due to the introduction of QR codes, we were one of the first to start using them in the region,” he stressed.

Recall that the head of Yakutia signed a decree to ease the restrictions in force in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. From December 3, it is allowed to hold official sports events – without spectators and in compliance with all sanitary rules.

In theaters, cinemas and concert halls, the maximum number of spectators is allowed to increase from 50 to 70%. All current bans in hairdressing salons, spas, fitness clubs and gyms will also be canceled – taking into account the introduction of admission by QR codes. A number of changes have been introduced for the work of banquet halls. In particular, taking into account QR codes, catering enterprises with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters will be able to work from 6:00 to 23:00.

As of December 4, the number of detected COVID-19 cases per day in Yakutia was 256. For comparison, over 290 cases were detected a month ago.

QR codes in Yakutia began to be introduced on October 20. First, they were introduced to cultural institutions. Since October 25, the system has been operational in sports facilities. On November 1, QR codes were introduced in catering establishments.

We described in detail how QR codes in Yakutia will work in this article. Recall that you can download a special code confirming vaccination against coronavirus or a previous illness in your personal account on the public services portal, in the “Health” section.

Photo: Andrey Sorokin