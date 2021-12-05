Ambassador announced Biden’s reluctance to impose sanctions against Russia – RBK

The previous US administration, in which Sullivan was undersecretary of state, “took significant steps to counter actions with which we deeply disagreed,” the ambassador said, adding that the Biden administration continued on this path. “I know from his conversations with [президентом России Владимиром] Putin in June is definitely not President Biden’s desire to continue to impose sanctions on Russia, but it depends on Russia, the United States and its allies, on the resolution of some issues that caused the imposition of the sanctions, ”he stressed.

Sullivan recalled the promise of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to impose such effective sanctions against Moscow in the event of aggression in Ukraine, which Washington had previously refrained from using. According to the ambassador, if there is a military invasion of Ukraine, it will provide an opportunity for more serious US sanctions, “sanctions of a different degree of strength.” “So I hope that it will not be needed and we will be able to resolve the differences diplomatically, and if not, then the Secretary of State made it very clear,” the diplomat concluded.

Blinken’s deputy Victoria Nuland also called for measures against the Russian side in the event of an escalation in Ukraine. Biden, for his part, said that the United States is working with its European allies on a “comprehensive” package of measures that should prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has promised that Moscow will respond to possible sanctions.

The introduction of sanctions against Russia was also allowed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He said that the foreign ministers of the alliance member states discussed possible economic and political measures against Moscow in the event of “aggression in Ukraine.”

Washington began to warn Moscow about the sanctions after reports began to appear in the media that Russia was building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, in particular, The Washington Post and Politico wrote about this.

The Russian side has repeatedly denied preparations for any aggressive actions against Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the movement of Russian military equipment and army units across the country is exclusively Moscow’s business.

The topic of the "invasion" of Russian troops into Ukraine was raised at the beginning of the year, when Russia was conducting the Zapad-21 exercises, but the invasion itself has not happened yet, Vladimir Putin said at the Russia Calling! Forum, answering the question about whether investors should be afraid of a possible entry of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine.

“The point is not to send troops or not, to fight or not to fight, but to establish relations to create more equitable, sustainable development and take into account the security interests of all participants in international activities,” Putin said. “If we sincerely strive for this, no one will experience any threats,” the president added.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the media should be concerned about aggression from the United States, not Russia, based on NATO’s actions in the region. According to Zakharova, the United States is conducting a special operation to aggravate the situation around Ukraine, shifting responsibility to Russia. The representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that this operation is based on provocative actions in the area of ​​the Russian borders, which are accompanied by “accusatory rhetoric against Moscow.”