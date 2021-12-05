Americans compared Patriot with Tesla

The modern western driver will be shocked. This is how the users of the American portal Jalopnik described the appearance of UAZ on the United States market. American forums continue to discuss the phenomenon of the cheapest SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. They even decided to compare it with Tesla.

The Americans have already turned out to be visually familiar with the Bremach 4X4, as the UAZ Patriot adapted to local conditions will be called in the USA. They saw these machines in the HBO series Chernobyl. The author of the article on Jalopnik under the nickname Mercedes Streeter admitted that he is dragged away from the utility of the UAZ, which appeared in 2005.

“No floating roofs, curved lines or kilometers of chrome. A regular SUV without show-offs from a racing game of the PlayStation 2 era. It looks better from the inside: frankly outdated moments were covered with modern touches,” the author of the publication notes. But there is something useful for snow and off-road: stability control system, ABS, automatic off-road mode, hill start assist, traction control system, hydraulic brake booster and cornering braking control. “

The author warned potential car buyers not to create illusions: while driving such a car, you will quickly remember that this car model is almost 17 years old. But at the same time, the SUV pulls on its own money – $ 26,405: this money includes an established dealer network, a five-year warranty from the manufacturer for 60,000 miles, as well as a ten-year warranty or 120,000 miles for the transmission.

The eerie build quality of the instance seen at the auto show is noted in the comments to the showcowgo article. Compare Russian Patriot with Tesla for 60 thousand dollars requires NCBO.

“From my experience with Lada Niva, I foresee that in terms of reliability it will not be so bad, despite the assembly. It couldn’t be worse than Tesla,” suggests krhodes1.

Users doubt that with such a small steering wheel it will be easier to drive Bremach 4X4 than “Niva”, compare the car with Daewoo 2000 and Isuzu Trooper 17 years ago, remind that UAZ and GAZ have always been inferior to those leading their pedigree from FIAT ” Zhiguli “.

“A modern Western driver will be shocked,” suggests 4Runner96, who considers the UAZ a car for those looking for cheap and easy repairs in the field.

“I go crazy for rough cars that are repaired with a crowbar and hammer,” agrees krhodes1. asphalt turns to mud. “

Good advice, in his opinion, is given by FriscoFairlane: he doesn’t want to shit on a birthday cake, but if you throw in a couple of thousand dollars, you can buy a Wrangler or a Bronco, “not these Russian cans.”

“The Russian build quality may be lagging behind the American one, and the appearance is questionable,” agrees Tomek G. “But look at Russian planes, rifles, tanks. conditions, and you can even fix it with a sledgehammer (hammer and sickle, yeah) “.

During the Los Angeles Auto Show, Bremach has amassed $ 3.8 million worth of pre-orders. For reference, this is the annual production of the model by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant. And, of course, it is unlikely that a Tesla that has broken down on the road, and even more so off-road, can be repaired with a crowbar, sickle, hammer, sledgehammer and Russian ingenuity.