An accidental call helped to find out about the murder of five people – Gazeta.Ru

The bodies of five people were found south of Berlin, who, according to preliminary data from law enforcement agencies, were killed. Writes about it Die Welt…

It is noted that we are talking about the city of Konigs-Wusterhausen, located in the federal state of Brandenburg. Three of those killed are children, two are adults. According to the prosecutor’s office, the bodies have stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

As specified, the bodies were found after one of the residents of the neighboring houses called the police, who thought it strange that the inhabitants of the house were not visible. Currently, the crime scene is fenced off, investigators are working there.

